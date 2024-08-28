While many celebs are dressing for their on-screen roles (I'm talking about you, Jenna Ortega), Sabrina Carpenter is dressing for her new album. Released Aug. 23, the Short n’ Sweet cover art pictures Carpenter looking over her shoulder in front of a vibrant blue background. It's this very colorstory that the "Espresso" singer tapped into with her latest look.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the “Please Please Please” singer uploaded a picture to Instagram dressed in a sky blue co-ord. She posed in a shimmering pastel set, consisting of a long-line cardigan and a pair of teeny-tiny micro shorts. The look was from her recent an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sabrina Carpenter wears a baby blue co-ord from Gucci. (Image credit: Sabrina Carpenter)

The look itself, styled by Jared Ellner , is fresh off Gucci’s Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear runway. Carpenter, however, wore the dazzling set a bit differently than it appeared on the Italian label’s catwalk.

Gucci took a more conservative approach, showcasing a completely fastened cardigan, whereas Carpenter unbuttoned the embellished layer for a peekaboo fashion moment.

The original shimmering blue set was seen on Gucci's Fall 2024 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tapping into her Short n' Sweet color story, has been a theme of Carpenter’s recent looks. Earlier this week, Carpenter was spotted on her way to dinner, celebrating the release of Short n’ Sweet. She chose a navy corset decorated with gingham details and paired her look with sheer capri pants .

The songstress graced the city streets in a navy blue corset and sheer capri pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether she’s wearing a corset or a cardigan, Carpenter surely knows how to dress for a theme. If you’re aiming to follow her style lead, shop a similar co-ord look below.

