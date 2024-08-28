Sabrina Carpenter Dressed to Match Her New Album In Baby Blue Micro Shorts

She never misses the style mark.

Sabrina Carpenter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Tappan
By
published
in News

While many celebs are dressing for their on-screen roles (I'm talking about you, Jenna Ortega), Sabrina Carpenter is dressing for her new album. Released Aug. 23, the Short n’ Sweet cover art pictures Carpenter looking over her shoulder in front of a vibrant blue background. It's this very colorstory that the "Espresso" singer tapped into with her latest look.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the “Please Please Please” singer uploaded a picture to Instagram dressed in a sky blue co-ord. She posed in a shimmering pastel set, consisting of a long-line cardigan and a pair of teeny-tiny micro shorts. The look was from her recent an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sabrina Carpenter poses on Instagram wearing a Gucci co-ord

Sabrina Carpenter wears a baby blue co-ord from Gucci.

(Image credit: Sabrina Carpenter)

The look itself, styled by Jared Ellner, is fresh off Gucci’s Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear runway. Carpenter, however, wore the dazzling set a bit differently than it appeared on the Italian label’s catwalk.

Gucci took a more conservative approach, showcasing a completely fastened cardigan, whereas Carpenter unbuttoned the embellished layer for a peekaboo fashion moment.

Fall 2024 Runway Gucci

The original shimmering blue set was seen on Gucci's Fall 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tapping into her Short n' Sweet color story, has been a theme of Carpenter’s recent looks. Earlier this week, Carpenter was spotted on her way to dinner, celebrating the release of Short n’ Sweet. She chose a navy corset decorated with gingham details and paired her look with sheer capri pants.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a corset top and capri pants

The songstress graced the city streets in a navy blue corset and sheer capri pants.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether she’s wearing a corset or a cardigan, Carpenter surely knows how to dress for a theme. If you’re aiming to follow her style lead, shop a similar co-ord look below.

Shop Blue Sets Inspired By Sabrina Carpenter

Rib Knit Cropped Cardigan
Matthew Bruch Rib Knit Cropped Cardigan

Rib Knit Hot Short
Matthew Bruch Rib Knit Hot Short

Topics
Sabrina Carpenter
Lauren Tappan
Lauren Tappan
Fashion Editor

Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.

Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.

When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸