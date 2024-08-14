With Zendaya's Challengers press having come to a close and Wicked yet to hit screens, there's currently a gap in the method dressing space. Apart from Blake Lively, who's been wearing floral print 'fits daily, red carpets have been mostly quiet. But the age of method dressing is far from over.

Jenna Ortega is in the midst of yet another press circuit, and is ready to take back her crown as one of the industry's top theme dressers. After churning out look after Wednesday-inspired look for her hit show in 2022, the actor has moved on to a bigger, juicier role: that of Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The sequel film comes out on September 6 and, naturally, Ortega is already dressing for the part. She made her first Beetlejuice Beetlejuice appearance in Mexico City on August 13, dressed in her Tim Burton best with a naked dressing spin. She wore an archival Vivienne Westwood gown from the designer's Spring 2009 Ready-to-Wear collection, modified to feature a shorter length.

Jenna Ortega attends the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice screening in Mexico wearing an embellished tulle dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The semi-sheer, nude tulle dress was a perfect choice for the occasion. Covered in abstract leather florals, the glossy shapes were reminiscent of the famous sand worms featured in the 1988 film.

Jenna Ortega's archival gown subtly referenced the creatures of Beetlejuice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her look was styled simply by Enrique Melendez, with gunmetal stud earrings and a pair of patent leather platform Mary Janes (a nod to her Netflix character, perhaps?). Ortega has long been a fan of the steampunk footwear, wearing some iteration of strappy pumps for nearly every red carpet she walks—and they always feature a stacked heel that elongates her 5' 1" frame.

One thing about Jenna Ortega: she stays true to her elevated goth aesthetic, both with her personal style and her on-screen roles. You've really got to respect her for it.