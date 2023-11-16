Saks’ Pre-Black Friday Sale Has Some of the Best Deals on Designer Brands

With Cyber Week coming up, many of us are waiting with bated breath, hoping that by the time our preferred styles go on sale, they're not completely sold out. The anxiety and rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday can certainly be anxiety-inducing, which is why I appreciate early access sales—this way I can spread out my shopping (and my spending), and can spend Black Friday relaxing with my family instead of sitting in front of the computer, credit card in hand. If you feel the same way, I've got good news for you: Until November 19th, Saks Fifth Avenue will be running a Black Friday early access sale, taking hundreds of dollars off countless styles, plus an additional 40 percent off select options.
The sale includes fan-favorite designers like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and more—but pieces are selling out fast. With pages upon pages of sale items, it can be hard to determine where to start, so I've compiled some of my late-autumn and winter essentials below.
This black skirt will undoubtedly be a piece you reach for time after time. It looks great with black tights in the winter or on its own n the spring and summer. Plus, it matches with everything.
This wrap style top puts an ultra feminine spin on the classic white button down, with self-tie side closures and extra layered detailing.
This 18k gold necklace was inspired by Emily in Paris, even featuring tiny lettering that says "c'est la vie" to inject a bit of European glamour into your day to day.
This season, depart from the monotony of the boring black blazer and consider this olive green one instead. Made to be mixed and matched with everything from professional to evening wear, it's destined to be a wardrobe staple.
Stay warm in style with this chic, versatile sweater from Rag & Bone. Not only will its ombre stripes look fabulous, but it's alpaca wool is sure to keep you warm all winter long.
These stiletto booties are sure to stun from autumn through winter. Their ankle wrap buckle detailing is a gorgeous way of incorporating hardware into an otherwise soft leather shoe, and their padded insole is sure to keep you comfortable while you're on your feet.
This shirt dress from Veronica Beard makes looking put-together easy, with its structured silhouette, shirt collar, and vertical black and white stripes.
I'm obsessed with this mesh turtleneck. Colorful, lightweight, and comfortable, it looks great under a tee or layered over a lacy bralette.
I'm a huge fan of Brazilian brand Farm Rio, with its joyful patterns that often incorporate foliage, flowers, and bright, warm colors. This dress is no different, and is sure to inject a burst of sunshine into winter's short, dark days.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
