Selena Gomez Has Found the Ideal All-White Summer Work Dress
The singer and actress has been showcasing all-white outfits during her recent business-related appearances.
Selena Gomez is continuing to prove that you don't need to rely on splashes of color to sport the perfect summer work dress.
While appearing at this year's Nexus Summit to discuss the power of social connection, the Only Murders in the Building star wore an all-white Banana Republic silk-linen midi dress. The singer paired the cloud-like dress featuring a wrap-like effect with a matching all-white Frankie Shop sal trench coat and a pair of Santoni white patent leather high-heel slingbacks.
To complete the color-free business outfit, Gomez accessorized with a white Khaite the Lucca belt and show-stopping 14K gold Effy Classique white gold diamond Huggie Hoop earrings, which value at an astounding $6,597.00.
The all-white corner office-ready ensemble certainly highlighted how versatile the minimalist summer girl uniform can truly be—whether you're Jennifer Lopez enjoying an afternoon of shopping in oversized khaki pants and a white tank, or Gomez in an all-white work dress appearing on stage, the less-is-more trend shines in a variety of settings.
Gomez has been incorporating more all-white outfits into her business-attire wardrobe as of late, it seems, especially during recent business-related outings and with the help of her stylist, Erin Walsh.
For example, during this year's Rare Beauty's annual Mental Health Summit in New York City, the actress wore an all-white off-the-shoulder dress. The Australia-based label Maticevski gown featured an exaggerated neckline that gathered at her collarbone, creating an intentional wrinkly look that gave the gown a more update look and feel.
Walsh is known for showcasing many of her styled looks on her personal Instagram account, including looks worn by Gomez. Recently, she posted a selfie of Gomez in one of her all-white outfits.
"She glows ✨," the stylist captioned the post, giving a shoutout to both Gomez and Rare Beauty.
Even our Marie Claire editors have managed to curate a runway-approved, celebrity-worthy collection of simple-yet-stunning work dresses, incorporating everything from minimalist summer dresses to work dresses with playful prints into their work week attires.
Many of the most fashionable and trendy work dresses can easily double as laid-back summer dresses perfect for the boardwalk or beach, giving both Hollywood A-listers and the typical 9-5 working girl more versatile options that make it easier to enjoy those lazy work days and summer Fridays.
An all-white summer outfit is also on trend, so Gomez and her stylist are certainly incorporating multiple fashion hits at once to create business-friendly but undeniably memorable fashion moments.
