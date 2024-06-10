Jennifer Lopez Perfects the Minimalist Girl Summer Uniform With Simple Tank and Baggy Pants

Move over hot girl summer, minimalist girl summer is here to stay.
Exhibit A? Jennifer Lopez. On Saturday, June 8, the actress and singer was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles wearing a simple white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants.
The entrepreneur completed the toned-down look with gold Jennifer Fisher kevin huggies hoop earrings, Bottega Veneta gold aviator shades, and $75 white K-SWISS Classic PF Platform sneakers.
Lately—when she's not attending the Met Gala in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress covered in 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads styled by Rob Zangardi—Jenny from the block has been perfecting the simple-but-stylish less-is-more summer uniform.
Recently, she dressed-down her ultra-rare mini crocodile Hermès Birkin bag with an oversized, academic plaid blazer, on-trend flare denim jeans with an extra-wide hem, and a simple black shirt.
Even when walking the red carpet at the premier of her latest Netflix film, Atlas, Lopez stayed true to the minimalist look, wearing a black-and-white two-piece ensemble designed by Canadian label Greta Constantine.
The look, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, featured a strapless white crop top and a full, flared-out black mermaid skirt.
Lopez also chose a neutral, minimalist palette for a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, opting for a cream-colored maxi dress, matching long blazer and sky-high platform heels.
In fact, head-to-toe neutrals has been Lopez's color palette of choice as of late In May, Lopez was spotted in Brentwood, California wearing a long camel trench coat from Dior, paired with an oatmeal-colored turtleneck sweater and brown high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.
Perhaps the minimalist girl summer uniform is, in part, a suit of armor of sorts for Lopez, who recently announced the cancelation of her This Is Me...Live tour as rumors continue to swirl about her rocky, potentially-headed-for-divorce marriage to Ben Affleck.
"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote in a statement posted to her website announcing the end of her tour, adding that she was "completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."
"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," she continued. "I love you all so much. Until next time..."
After the announcement, a source close to Lopez told People that while the singer was “devastated” to cancel the tour, "life is a lot right now.“
"As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved," the source told the publication at the time. "She needs to take care of herself.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more.
