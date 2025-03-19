Selena Gomez Contrasts Her Benny Blanco Date-Night Essentials With a $9,300 Schiaparelli Nose Piercing Bag
Major billionaire energy.
When news broke of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement, absolutely no one was shocked—in fact, the most surprising aspect was that it took so long. What I didn't have on my 2025 bingo card, however, was the two becoming breakout fashion stars in their own right.
The couple—who just finished their first collaborative album together—have been serving the public look after look. Madly in love, Gomez and Blanco are never not on a date, turning everything from the Golden Globes to basketball games to random Tuesday nights into romantic events—and stylish ones at that.
Part of their sartorial charm is in their clashing aesthetics. Like Hailey and Justin Bieber—who are infamously never dressed for the same occasion—Gomez and Blanco embrace their individual style, even when it results in a major mismatch. It's this personality that makes their date night looks so fun to watch.
On March 18, the two were photographed in New York City on yet another evening out. They pulled up to dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village, in contrasting looks that embodied each of their personal styles.
Gomez played the part of relationship CEO, in her standard billionaire uniform of a black blazer and pants. Though her outfit was as classic as they come, the pop star injected a bit of individuality to her all-black 'fit via high-fashion accessories.
Using one of her favorite styling tricks, Gomez paired her noir ensemble with a statement belt that stole the show. The $500 Déhanche design tops fashion editor wishlists this season. It features gold hoop-style piercings throughout, giving the classic leather belt an edgy upgrade.
Her handbag, too, was a runway favorite. Gomez toted a Schiaparelli mini bag that was more sculpture than accessory (a signature of the couturier). Like Gomez's outfit, the boxy bag was all-black and utterly simplistic, save for a few major details. The bag's face was embellished with a literal face, which included: gilded lips, eyes (another Schiaparelli specialty), and a nose, complete with a septum piercing.
Blanco, meanwhile, was the wild and whimsical to Gomez's posh and professional, dressed in cow print and colorful floral embroidery. Though their outfits were drastically different, the two did share one coordinating element: their choice of footwear. Both sported pointed-toe, Western-style boots in black leather.
It just goes to show that—in relationships and fashion—it's better to find your complement than your exact match.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
