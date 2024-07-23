Congratulations are in order! No, not to the Emmy-nominated birthday girl Selena Gomez. I'm offering my salutations to the butter yellow trend, a color that's having quite the year.

In recent months, the pastel shade has quickly taken over TikTok feeds, runway collections, and celebrity style— celebrity birthday 'fits, specifically, have been overwhelmingly buttery this summer. Selena Gomez is the latest example of this, having celebrated her 32nd birthday in pale yellow.

From the looks of it, Gomez's July 22 celebrations were truly idyllic. Think: good friends, beachfront views, and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Her outfit was on par with the laid-back vibe of her birthday hangs. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer posed beneath palm trees and "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SELENA" balloons wearing a billowing pastel romper from Free People.

Selena Gomez celebrates her 32 birthday in a butter yellow Free People romper. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

The $78 onesie featured a ruffled neckline and bow detail for a subtle cottagecore flourish. Meanwhile, the oversized fit gave off the casual-cute feel of a breezy sun dress. Like the model, Gomez styled hers with a pair of cozy tube socks.

Gomez rose magnificently to her beauty mogul title, debuting tousled beach waves and rosy glam (likely courtesy of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty) for the occasion. She finished the simple and sweet look with a nod to her boyfriend, accessorizing only with a $600 gold chain strung with a diamond-encrusted "b," from fine jewelry designer Baby Gold.

Gomez went for rosy cheeks and a matching lip for her 32 birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

This comes just months after Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday in a similar shade of mellow yellow. While Gomez went tropical-cool, Carpenter's take on the color trend was all glamour. She wore an early 2000s-era slip dress reminiscent of Kate Hudson's famous How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days gown.

Sabrina Carpenter turned 25 in a butter yellow dress sourced on Depop. (Image credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

With celebrity supporters like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence also giving the color their stamp of approval, it's definitely going to be a butter girl summer.