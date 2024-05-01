Selena Gomez's Off-the-Shoulder Dress Is Wrinkled on Purpose

Selena Gomez is redefining workwear, one purposefully creased dress at a time.
In between date nights with Benny Blanco and filming Only Murders in the Building, Gomez hosted Rare Beauty's annual Mental Health Summit in New York City on Wednesday, May 1. She left her CEO-esque suiting at home and instead opted for an intentionally wrinkled off-the-shoulder dress. It's a true boss move, as far as personal style goes.
Her dress, styled by Erin Walsh, came from the Australia-based label Maticevski, a brand known for designs that are both feminine and experimental. That intersection was obvious in Gomez's dress: The piece featured an exaggerated off-the-shoulder neckline that gathered at her collarbone like a rumpled bedsheet or a fluffy cumulus cloud. From there, it extended into a semi-fitted bodice and an asymmetric skirt—both cut from a metallic-cream fabric that was wrinkled all over.
Gomez let her dress's texture do all the heavy lifting, limiting her accessories to a white (and as-yet unidentified) top-handle bag. She also wore a pair of tan suede heels and pulled her hair into a high ponytail. Given the occasion, we can safely assume her rosy cheeks and just-bitten lip color came from Rare Beauty.
Clothes that look like they were just pulled out of the dryer—that is, wrinkled, crumpled, or otherwise resembling a ball of paper on purpose—are one of fashion's most intriguing new trends. The put-the-iron-down movement started in Spring 2023 collections by Prada and Burberry; this year, it's been embraced everywhere from wedding dresses (at Danielle Frankel) to daywear (see: Gomez's aforementioned dress).
After Gomez's recent outfit changes including monochromatic palettes and heavy-duty leather jackets, an airy, textured piece like hers is a pleasant surprise. The entrepreneur is known for showing sides of herself that are perfectly imperfect; maybe she's leveraging her fashion to make the same point.
Shop More Off-the-Shoulder Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Emily Blunt Says Taylor Swift Helped Her Daughter Feel Less “Self-Conscious”
“It was the best thing anyone has done for my child.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Makeup Artist Gucci Westman Is Not Into Tiktok Beauty Trends
“I don’t see myself being conformed.”
By Deena Campbell Published
-
Wait—Is Lupita Nyong’o Carrying a Cat on the Red Carpet?
The actress has a reason to pair her suit with a furry friend.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Why Did Lupita Nyong’o Accessorize Her Bubblegum Suit With a Live Cat?
The actress has a reason to pair her suit with a furry friend.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Bella Hadid Looks Ready for the 2024 Met Gala in a Vintage Corset Dress Dripping With Petals
The fragrance founder's latest outfit is fit for "The Garden of Time."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Signature Sweats for a Preppy Cardigan
Her sweatsuit-and-Birkin combination is taking a break.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Low-Key Athleisure With $549 Headphones
The model's athleisure beat always includes a pair of headphones.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Dôen Is Overflowing With Celebrities' (and Editors') Favorite Spring Dresses
Elle Fanning is just the latest to spend spring in one of its easygoing pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Charity Auction Outfit Mixed an Evening Gown With a $120 Necklace
And, maybe, a 'Reputation' Easter egg.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emily Blunt's Cuyana Tote Is Already an Editor Must-Have
It's a workwear staple.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Masters Fashion Editors' Easy Sweater Scarf Styling Hack
She clearly pays attention to fashion week street style.
By India Roby Published