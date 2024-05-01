Selena Gomez's Off-the-Shoulder Dress Is Wrinkled on Purpose

Selena Gomez is redefining workwear, one purposefully creased dress at a time.

In between date nights with Benny Blanco and filming Only Murders in the Building, Gomez hosted Rare Beauty's annual Mental Health Summit in New York City on Wednesday, May 1. She left her CEO-esque suiting at home and instead opted for an intentionally wrinkled off-the-shoulder dress. It's a true boss move, as far as personal style goes.

Selena Gomez took a break from filming Only Murders in the Building to attend Rare Beauty's Mental Health Summit, wearing an intentionally wrinkled midi dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maticevski Amber Gathered Metallic Cotton-Blend Midi Dress $2,595 at Moda Operandi

Manolo Blahnik Bb 90mm Suede Pumps $725 at Bergdorf Goodman

Her dress, styled by Erin Walsh, came from the Australia-based label Maticevski, a brand known for designs that are both feminine and experimental. That intersection was obvious in Gomez's dress: The piece featured an exaggerated off-the-shoulder neckline that gathered at her collarbone like a rumpled bedsheet or a fluffy cumulus cloud. From there, it extended into a semi-fitted bodice and an asymmetric skirt—both cut from a metallic-cream fabric that was wrinkled all over.

Gomez let her dress's texture do all the heavy lifting, limiting her accessories to a white (and as-yet unidentified) top-handle bag. She also wore a pair of tan suede heels and pulled her hair into a high ponytail. Given the occasion, we can safely assume her rosy cheeks and just-bitten lip color came from Rare Beauty.

Outside the venue, the light captured the texture and structure of Gomez's intentionally wrinkled dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clothes that look like they were just pulled out of the dryer—that is, wrinkled, crumpled, or otherwise resembling a ball of paper on purpose—are one of fashion's most intriguing new trends. The put-the-iron-down movement started in Spring 2023 collections by Prada and Burberry; this year, it's been embraced everywhere from wedding dresses (at Danielle Frankel) to daywear (see: Gomez's aforementioned dress).

After Gomez's recent outfit changes including monochromatic palettes and heavy-duty leather jackets, an airy, textured piece like hers is a pleasant surprise. The entrepreneur is known for showing sides of herself that are perfectly imperfect; maybe she's leveraging her fashion to make the same point.

Shop More Off-the-Shoulder Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez

SNDYS X Revolve Off Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress $81 at Revolve

AllSaints Launa Broderie Long Sleeve Cotton Dress $429 at Nordstrom