After much speculation, Lady Gaga is confirmed to make an appearance—and perform—at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Since her arrival in Paris, the pop star has attempted to keep a low profile by going casual, but Lady Gaga fans know she isn't one to usually go for baggy jeans and dad hats without a purpose. Turns out, her under-the-radar looks came while in preparation for one of the biggest performances of her career—and her Dior ensemble for the occasion was quite elaborate.

On Friday, July 26, Lady Gaga was photographed from afar in Paris, rehearsing with her team on a golden staircase. In one snapshot, the "Rain On Me" singer was captured, microphone in hand, with her dancers holding up plumes of pink feathers around her.

Lady Gaga was surrounded by pink feathers while rehearsing for the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The decorative pom-poms were later removed, revealing an all-black ensemble by Dior underneath—or so you think. At first glance, Lady Gaga is seen wearing a strapless bustier and matching micro-mini shorts paired with sheer black tights and long, shoulder-reaching opera gloves.

But being the fashion extremist that she is, the musician went even more overboard, adding an ultra-long black-and-pink feathered cape in the back. The train was so long and elaborate that her dancers climbed the stairs to hold it on full display.

From tip to toe, Lady Gaga's entire Olympics Opening Ceremony costume was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. Her dancers were also outfitted by the French house.

Lady Gaga's outfit included an all-black ensemble and a jaw-dropping, black-and-pink feathered train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaga's glam at the rehearsals consisted of a bold red lip and pink blush. She slicked back her platinum blonde hair into a neat bun and wore black feather antennas at the top.

Shortly afterward, as guests lined the Seine to see the official competitors sail by, Lady Gaga performed the French song "Mon Truc En Plume" in all her flamingo-feathered glory.

Lady Gaga performed the song “Mon Truc En Plume" surrounded by dancers waving flamingo pink feather pom poms. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga's Seine sighting follows a number of street-style appearances in the City of Light. Shortly after touching down in Paris earlier this week, the award-winning performer was spotted going incognito fashion-wise. In one instance, she wore an oversized black leather jacket with a dad cap and a pair of black sunglasses.

Earlier in the week, the "Rain On Me" singer went incognito wearing an oversized black leather jacket, a dad cap, and black shades. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pop star's look hasn't yet hit the big stage at press time, but her soon-to-be big fashion moment at the Opening Ceremony took cues from the larger-than-life nature of her outfits during her Las Vegas residency and recent Nemacolin Summer Solstice event, possibly using the stage to drop hints of her upcoming Olympics look. Over the months, the "Poker Face" singer was captured in vibrant costumes and cycling through various huge headpieces studded with both pink and black feathers.

Lady Gaga's Vegas shows, including this look from 2023, have incorporated lots of feathers, possibly foreshadowing her big fashion moment at the 2024 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated performance—and her rumored joint performances with R&B star Aya Nakamura and Céline Dion, per Variety—at the 2024 Olympics is just moments away. Birds of a feather flock together, and Lady Gaga's happen to be black and pink.