Céline Dion Embraces the Retro Tracksuit Trend Ahead of the Olympics
Logomania is back.
Céline Dion is set to perform tonight at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. But before Dion hits the high note on "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" (fingers crossed), the singer had a retro trend to serve up. Last night, at the "Prelude to the Olympics" party, Dion opted for a sporty, head-to-toe Dior outfit.
Specifically, she wore an über-oversized, logomania Dior tracksuit. The V-neck anorak and matching, billowy joggers were printed with the house’s signature monogram on taffeta jacquard in navy and cream, complete with "Christian Dior"-emblazoned racing stripes. She finished the look with a pair of cool white sneakers and black, squared cat-eye sunglasses.
Céline Dion doesn't do "subtle," and she's no stranger to larger-than-life garments, sporty styles, and Logomania patterns. Back in 2020, two years before the singer's Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis that caused her to become somewhat reclusive, much of Dion's street style incorporated neon shades, technical fabrics, huge coats, and yes, designer logos. She worked with stylist Law Roach at the time.
Yesterday's return to form was a departure from the tailored Parisian wardrobe she flaunted earlier this week while spending time in the French capital. We saw the star in a different, more formal Dior number: an elegant black pleated midi dress with a subtle collar and short puff sleeves. She was also photographed in a loose-fitting black blazer, layered overtop a crisp white button-up with an exaggerated lapel.
Tonight, Dion will sing alongside Lady Gaga, marking her long-awaited return to the stage. The chart-topper had taken time away from performing starting in 2022, after being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes severe and prolonged muscle spasms. In Dion's documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, she said, "I'm going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl." And she's staying true to her word. The singer is also slated to launch a new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World late this year or early next.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Zendaya and Team USA Gymnastics Both Endorse This Chic Nail Trend
It’s straight out of the Olympic rule book.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Meghan Markle "Fears" Being "Heckled" If She Returns to U.K.
"The last thing she needs is the stress of going back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jenny Is Back on the Block—and Carrying a Birkin
The singer returned to New York City with a loud luxury outfit to match.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Ends Her Hamptons Era With a Cutout Blazer and $20,000 Birkin Bag
The singer returned to New York City with a loud luxury outfit to match.
By India Roby Published
-
Serena Williams Completes Her Pivot From Tennis Fashion Star to Full-Time Style Mogul in a Louis Vuitton Suit
The tennis star's fashion era is taking a turn.
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Jorts Trend Revival Doesn't Have to Be Controversial
Baggy denim shorts are winning over celebrities—and at least one editor.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Perfects Her Pre-Olympics Beaded Louis Vuitton Gown With a Resurgent Mini Bag Trend
She's shining brighter than the City of Lights.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Serves a Shimmery, Nearly Naked Dior Dress for Her 55th Birthday Dinner
It was her second sheer moment of the day.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Eras Tour' Costume Change Endorses the Crochet Trend
From travel look to concert-core.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Proves a $2,200 Floral Dress and Nostalgic $60 Vans Sneakers Make a Perfect Match
No one was expecting this outfit combination.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 55th Birthday in a Sheer Toile Dior Dress and Studded Ballet Flats
She opted for a sheer sundress instead.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated