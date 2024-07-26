Céline Dion is set to perform tonight at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. But before Dion hits the high note on "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" (fingers crossed), the singer had a retro trend to serve up. Last night, at the "Prelude to the Olympics" party, Dion opted for a sporty, head-to-toe Dior outfit.

Céline Dion made a return to fashion form last night at the Prelude to the Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Specifically, she wore an über-oversized, logomania Dior tracksuit. The V-neck anorak and matching, billowy joggers were printed with the house’s signature monogram on taffeta jacquard in navy and cream, complete with "Christian Dior"-emblazoned racing stripes. She finished the look with a pair of cool white sneakers and black, squared cat-eye sunglasses.

Céline Dion doesn't do "subtle," and she's no stranger to larger-than-life garments, sporty styles, and Logomania patterns. Back in 2020, two years before the singer's Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis that caused her to become somewhat reclusive, much of Dion's street style incorporated neon shades, technical fabrics, huge coats, and yes, designer logos. She worked with stylist Law Roach at the time.

Dion said, "I'm going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl," and she's staying true to her word. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday's return to form was a departure from the tailored Parisian wardrobe she flaunted earlier this week while spending time in the French capital. We saw the star in a different, more formal Dior number: an elegant black pleated midi dress with a subtle collar and short puff sleeves. She was also photographed in a loose-fitting black blazer, layered overtop a crisp white button-up with an exaggerated lapel.

Céline Dion has been showing off her style in Paris all week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight, Dion will sing alongside Lady Gaga, marking her long-awaited return to the stage. The chart-topper had taken time away from performing starting in 2022, after being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes severe and prolonged muscle spasms. In Dion's documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, she said, "I'm going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl." And she's staying true to her word. The singer is also slated to launch a new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World late this year or early next.