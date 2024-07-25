Jennifer Lopez Serves a Shimmery, Nearly Naked Dior Dress for Her 55th Birthday Dinner
Her final outfit change of Hamptons included the ever-divisive, nearly-naked look.
Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of "main character energy." She kicked off Leo season by ringing in her 55th birthday with three outfit changes: first a sheer toile Dior dress for another Hamptons bike ride, then a white swimsuit for a birthday Instagram post, and finally, an opulent, nearly-naked Dior dress.
On Wednesday, July 24, Jennifer Lopez was photographed heading home from a late night spent with friends at the Hamptons restaurant Nick & Toni's. She tapped the sheer trend for her latest look, opting for a see-through wraparound gown from the Dior Spring 2024 couture collection The flowy maxi dress came with glittering silver flowers all over, a black belt tied at the waist, and a high slit at the leg. She also wore a matching nude bodysuit underneath to create a true "nearly-naked" illusion.
J.Lo completed her birthday ensemble with black, open-toed platform heels, and instead of flaunting her usual assortment of Hermès bags, she carried a beaded gray purse.
The multi-hyphenate completed her glam for the evening with dangling, diamond-studded earrings. She wore her honey-blonde hair in a high ponytail. For makeup, she went for rosy pink cheeks and a glossy pink lip.
"Here's to a new and HAPPY year around the sun," Lopez captioned a recent Instagram video, which featured her singing "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again" with Stevie Mackey while wearing the same gown.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
In true Leo and J.Lo fashion, the "On The Floor" singer had a full day(s) of festivities and subsequent outfit changes in light of her birthday. In the early hours of July 24, she celebrated 55 years by pedaling on her white Linus bike in the Hamptons. She put a rich, country-club mom twist on the see-through look, opting for a semi-sheer turquoise Dior dress paired with studded Valentino ballet flats.
Shortly after her sighting in the quaint vacation spot, the pop star updated her 251 million followers with back-to-back birthday posts. One of them featured Lopez wearing a form-fitting one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates—the same one she had packed for her Italian getaway in June. "This Is Me…Now," she simply wrote.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
But Lopez didn't stop there: Over the weekend, she hosted a Bridgerton-themed party with a Bridgerton birthday manicure to match. Posts from the elaborate soirée finally surfaced on her Instagram. She spent the evening dancing in two regal gowns: a larger-than-life, light blue ball gown and an off-the-shoulder green ensemble.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Jennifer Lopez's month-long Hamptons era has been full of wardrobe surprises, from flowy floral maxi dresses with fisherman sandals to baggy overalls and flip flops galore. Lopez's birthday festivities (and outfits) might be officially over, but not without giving lessons on how to spruce up the sheer look. And according to her final, late-night outfit, it doesn't require much to take a see-through 'fit from day to night—that is, if you have budget and an exclusive ambassador contract to secure Dior Couture straight off the runway.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Child Stars Who Went On to Have "Normal" Jobs
"After having been thrust into the spotlight as a child, I appreciate some peace and quiet."
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
An Iconic Princess Diana Dress Returns—on Suki Waterhouse's TikTok
The singer twirled in her home wearing the 1986 gown.
By Julia Gray Published
-
10 Effortless Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $275
They’re beyond easy to style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Eras Tour' Costume Change Endorses the Crochet Trend
From travel look to concert-core.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Proves a $2,200 Floral Dress and Nostalgic $60 Vans Sneakers Make a Perfect Match
No one was expecting this outfit combination.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 55th Birthday in a Sheer Toile Dior Dress and Studded Ballet Flats
She opted for a sheer sundress instead.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber Gives This New Nike It Sneaker Her Supermodel Stamp of Approval
Her favorite kicks are still available to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid Pairs a Chic Rainy Day Trench Coat With Her Favorite Birkenstock Clogs
The supermodel wears these clogs constantly.
By India Roby Published
-
Rihanna Revives Her High-Low Uniform With Camo Cargo Pants and a Gucci Tote
She paired her boyfriend's camo pants with her favorite designer tote bag.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Levels Up Her Hamptons Floral Skirt Set With Her New Favorite Shoe Trend
This time, she's in an off-the-shoulder set and fisherman sandals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Basically Wears a Blanket to Her Hamptons Gym
Technically, it's a sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published