Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of "main character energy." She kicked off Leo season by ringing in her 55th birthday with three outfit changes: first a sheer toile Dior dress for another Hamptons bike ride, then a white swimsuit for a birthday Instagram post, and finally, an opulent, nearly-naked Dior dress.

On Wednesday, July 24, Jennifer Lopez was photographed heading home from a late night spent with friends at the Hamptons restaurant Nick & Toni's. She tapped the sheer trend for her latest look, opting for a see-through wraparound gown from the Dior Spring 2024 couture collection The flowy maxi dress came with glittering silver flowers all over, a black belt tied at the waist, and a high slit at the leg. She also wore a matching nude bodysuit underneath to create a true "nearly-naked" illusion.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons, wearing a sparkly sheer gown, black heels, and a beaded purse. (Image credit: Backgrid)

J.Lo completed her birthday ensemble with black, open-toed platform heels, and instead of flaunting her usual assortment of Hermès bags, she carried a beaded gray purse.

The multi-hyphenate completed her glam for the evening with dangling, diamond-studded earrings. She wore her honey-blonde hair in a high ponytail. For makeup, she went for rosy pink cheeks and a glossy pink lip.

Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday dress came straight from the Dior Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Here's to a new and HAPPY year around the sun," Lopez captioned a recent Instagram video, which featured her singing "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again" with Stevie Mackey while wearing the same gown.

In true Leo and J.Lo fashion, the "On The Floor" singer had a full day(s) of festivities and subsequent outfit changes in light of her birthday. In the early hours of July 24, she celebrated 55 years by pedaling on her white Linus bike in the Hamptons. She put a rich, country-club mom twist on the see-through look, opting for a semi-sheer turquoise Dior dress paired with studded Valentino ballet flats.

Shortly after her sighting in the quaint vacation spot, the pop star updated her 251 million followers with back-to-back birthday posts. One of them featured Lopez wearing a form-fitting one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates—the same one she had packed for her Italian getaway in June. "This Is Me…Now," she simply wrote.

"This Is Me…Now," Lopez captioned one of her birthday Instagram posts. (Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

But Lopez didn't stop there: Over the weekend, she hosted a Bridgerton-themed party with a Bridgerton birthday manicure to match. Posts from the elaborate soirée finally surfaced on her Instagram. She spent the evening dancing in two regal gowns: a larger-than-life, light blue ball gown and an off-the-shoulder green ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez's month-long Hamptons era has been full of wardrobe surprises, from flowy floral maxi dresses with fisherman sandals to baggy overalls and flip flops galore. Lopez's birthday festivities (and outfits) might be officially over, but not without giving lessons on how to spruce up the sheer look. And according to her final, late-night outfit, it doesn't require much to take a see-through 'fit from day to night—that is, if you have budget and an exclusive ambassador contract to secure Dior Couture straight off the runway.