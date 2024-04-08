Selena Gomez Changes Between 'Legally Blonde' Pink and 'Matrix' Black Outfits

Her spring outerwear collection has it all.

Selena Gomez wears a black leather trench coat in new york city with sunglasses
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

From filming a music video in Paris back in February, to walking around New York City this weekend, Selena Gomez's uniform has taken a turn toward all-black-everything (occasionally with a bow on top). Still, tapping into an edgier aesthetic doesn't mean the Rare Beauty founder is abandoning her colorful side, as her weekend outfit change proved.

On Sunday, April 7, 31-year-old opted for tip-to-toe black while having dinner at Carbone. The "Love On" singer dressed in a long, Matrix-esque leather trench coat, paired with a grayish-black matching co-ord.

Selena Gomez wears a black trench coat and gray dress in New York City

Selena Gomez embraced a moody, Matrix-esque palette in New York City on Sunday.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez styled her monochromatic street-style outfit with a trusty pair of black boots and a leather bag slung over her shoulders. She also wore tinted frames to keep a (somewhat) low profile for the occasion.

Gomez’s late-night Carbone run wasn't the only appearance she made over the weekend—but it was a complete 180-degree turn from her Saturday night outfit.

The Only Murders in the Building actress proved she also has a penchant for Legally Blonde pink on April 6, when she celebrated the launch of Rare Beauty's new blush collection at Studio 525 in Manhattan. For the event, Gomez wore a button-up Versace midi dress; the long-sleeve number featured an A-line skirt and a built-in belt cinching her waist.

Selena Gomez wears head to toe pink in New York City for a Rare Beauty event

On Saturday, the star embraced an opposite palette in head-to-toe pink.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled her bubblegum pink dress with a long baby pink wool coat, also by Versace. A pair of pointed stiletto heels, which were adorned with a bow and glossy pendant at the toe, completed her look.

While Gomez's leather trench came off as a pure personal style play, her Elle Woods pink moment was more of a business move. Her makeup label, Rare Beauty, has become most known for its pigmented liquid blush since hitting the market in 2020. It seems that the founder coordinated with the TikTok-approved product for her Saturday evening party.

Selena Gomez at a Rare Beauty event on April 6

Gomez's Saturday evening look included a 1960s-inspired hairstyle and touches of diamond jewelry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Gomez leans into her role as a founder and entrepreneur, she's also starting a new fashion chapter with stylist Erin Walsh. The pair began working together in March, with Walsh dressing Gomez in a black, bow-adorned Oscar de la Renta mini dress. Walsh hasn't confirmed the credits for her new client's all-black look quite yet—but fans at least know she's helping Gomez embrace more dramatic outfit changes.

At the same time, Gomez is also embracing a new relationship with makeup. "I used to want to wear makeup to look older or look more like other people," she said in an interview last week. "Now I have a lot of fun with makeup—doing my friends’ makeup or my own. I want to accentuate the features that make me unique instead of covering them up.”

