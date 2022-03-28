As the who’s who of Hollywood comes together to celebrate the 94th Academy Awards, royalty from the sports world have also showed up on the red carpet. Yes, we mean the one and only Serena Williams, who is presenting alongside her sister Venus at tonight's event.

The mom, Olympian, wife, and newly minted Hollywood film producer stepped out with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in support of King Richard—the Oscar nominated biographical drama that tells the story of the Williams sisters' rise to tennis stardom.

Tonight, the tennis legend is also making the rounds as a fashion icon—trading up her sporty on-the-court dresses (or catsuits) for a stunning custom pink pleated gown from Gucci. The look's romantic lace floral details and delicate lace-woven gloves are nothing short of stunning. Williams was styled by celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden. A definite ace.