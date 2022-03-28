Serena Williams’s 2022 Oscars Look Is a Grand Slam
The custom Gucci look gets two fashion thumbs up.
As the who’s who of Hollywood comes together to celebrate the 94th Academy Awards, royalty from the sports world have also showed up on the red carpet. Yes, we mean the one and only Serena Williams, who is presenting alongside her sister Venus at tonight's event.
The mom, Olympian, wife, and newly minted Hollywood film producer stepped out with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in support of King Richard—the Oscar nominated biographical drama that tells the story of the Williams sisters' rise to tennis stardom.
Tonight, the tennis legend is also making the rounds as a fashion icon—trading up her sporty on-the-court dresses (or catsuits) for a stunning custom pink pleated gown from Gucci. The look's romantic lace floral details and delicate lace-woven gloves are nothing short of stunning. Williams was styled by celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden. A definite ace.
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Wore Matching Suits to the 2022 Oscars
Currently looking into getting myself a pantsuit.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks
The outfits we're obsessing over.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Rita Moreno at the Oscars: "I Just Love the Way I Look"
"Kill me! Sue me! I can't get over myself."
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
22 Cute Pajama Sets for Lounging In Style
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 46 Best Summer Dresses Of 2022
Say yes to the dress(es).
By Taylor Ayers
-
28 Stylish Raincoats for Women Who Can Handle Anything
Wet weather? Bring it on.
By Rachael Noll
-
The 17 Best Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Spring 2022 Handbag Trends to Get Excited About
The humble bucket bag is back.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 42 Best Outfits Zendaya Has Ever Worn
Is there any look Zendaya can't pull off?
By Julia Marzovilla
-
38 Fashion Trends From the '00s That Play on Slow Loop in Your Nightmares
Did someone say low-rise jeans?
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 26 Best Matching Sweat Sets for Women Right Now
Pair with cashmere socks for the ultimate cozy vibes.
By Julia Marzovilla