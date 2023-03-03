'She Pivots' x Social Goods Just Dropped Your New Favorite Merch

To kick off Women's History Month and the second season of She Pivots, the Marie Claire-supported hit podcast is teaming up with Social Goods for merchandise you can feel good about buying. Inspired by the iconic Donna Summer hit, “She Works Hard for the Money,” the “She Works Hard for the Pivot” line includes extra cozy sweatshirts, printed tote bags, and cute pins.

The new line (opens in new tab)celebrates the sophomore season of She Pivots, which boasts an incredible lineup of guest. Who can you expect to hear from this season? Vice President Kamala Harris, Olympian Allyson Felix, Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules, What Not to Wear legend Stacy London, Holocaust survivor and author Dr. Edith Egand, and the Founder of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole, to name just a few.

“Working with Social Goods to launch our new collection has been a dream come true. All of their products carry meaning beyond just the quote or graphic that appears on each product and I wanted that to be true for this season’s merchandise,” says host Emily Tisch Sussman. “This collection celebrates the strength and resilience of women, and we hope it sparks conversations with women everywhere to embrace their own power and pivot towards achieving their goals."

With every purchase of the collection, 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit helping disadvantaged New York City women enter the workforce and achieve success.