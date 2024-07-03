Sophie Turner Embraces Summer's Most Whimsical Shirt Trend
The Peter Pan collar is very much back.
Put away the plunging necklines, Peter Pan collars are the shirt trend of the summer. Sophie Turner clearly got the memo, judging by her day-date outfit. At the risk of sounding overly specific, Turner's look, a dark green and white gingham Peter Pan-collared blouse paired with slim-fit jeans and classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers, was perfectly suited for the lead role in an indie rom-com directed by Greta Gerwig. (Though her brown leather Louis Vuitton slides serve as a reminder: We are looking at a celebrity, not a quirky, fictional anti-hero.)
A newly divorced Turner posted photos from a romantic hillside picnic—the perfect backdrop for her whimsical ensemble—shared with her new man, Peregrine Pearson, on Instagram. That same day, the couple was photographed mid-piggyback ride at the Cowdray Park Polo Club, which is located on the Pearson family’s 16,000-acre estate in west Sussex. (The piggyback...a Gerwigian touch, that's all I'll say.)
Feminine twee is trending, from the runway to social media to Sophie Turner's wardrobe. There's even a TikTok trend where women prompt themselves via text, "Want to go to the club tonight?"—before showing the inside of their closets, filled with frilly frocks and tulle skirts and pea coats, with cricket sounds or words along the lines of, "my 'going out clothes.'" That's right, the girlies are hitting the town in those niche-viral Dôen dresses.
Really, it's a Little Bo Peep summer. Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection included Jackie O-esque tweed coats with rounded necklines, while Miu Miu’s Fall 2024 line featured bedazzled Peter Pan-collared leather jackets. In recent collections, Sandy Liang has made the oversize collar a coquettish cool-girl calling card.
Ganni, the increasingly popular Danish ready-to-wear fashion brand, has made bold bibbed button-downs its signature style over the past few years. But Dôen (a noted purveyor of the Peter Pan collar) collaborating on a line with Gap is perhaps the most clear example of the trend making its way to the wider market.
Bottom line: Sophie Turner won't be the last celebrity you see wearing the playful shirt this summer.
Shop Peter Pan Collar Tops Inspired by Sophie Turner
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Kylie Jenner Just Convinced Me I Need Insect Nail Art
Her “summer garden” French manicure is unexpectedly chic.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down This Netflix Reality Show to Focus on Other Projects: “I’m Way Over the Reality S—”
“I’d rather just play ball, man.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meet the 10 'Too Hot to Handle' Singles Going Head-to-Head with Bad Lana on Season 6
So! Many! Models!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Sends a Message in a Slogan Crop Top and $6,300 Dior Basket Bag
Her latest tee made a reference to one of her own songs.
By India Roby Published
-
These Olympics Fashion Collabs Are Going for Style Gold
Olympics fashion collaborations are coming in fast and furious.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Pairs a New Hybrid Shoe Trend With...Sally Rooney's New Book?
Forget the shoes—where can I get a copy of her book?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Her Tomato Girl Slip Dress With Trendy Under-100 Sneakers
Plus a pair of under-$100 sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Transforms a White T-Shirt Into a Skirt—and Endorses an Inventive New Trend
She's not the first celebrity to completely reinvent a familiar piece.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Cardi B Looks Like a Summer Bouquet in a Floral Mini Dress and Sky-High Heels
The rapper exploded with "joy" for the summertime runway.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Gets Back on the Horse Girl Trend in Jeans and Cowboy Boots
After months of high fashion moments, the model is returning to equestrian chic.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Amal Clooney Vacations in a Rare Vintage Versace Dress
Her personal style doesn't take time off.
By Julia Gray Published