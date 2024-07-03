Sophie Turner Embraces Summer's Most Whimsical Shirt Trend

Put away the plunging necklines, Peter Pan collars are the shirt trend of the summer. Sophie Turner clearly got the memo, judging by her day-date outfit. At the risk of sounding overly specific, Turner's look, a dark green and white gingham Peter Pan-collared blouse paired with slim-fit jeans and classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers, was perfectly suited for the lead role in an indie rom-com directed by Greta Gerwig. (Though her brown leather Louis Vuitton slides serve as a reminder: We are looking at a celebrity, not a quirky, fictional anti-hero.)

A newly divorced Turner posted photos from a romantic hillside picnic—the perfect backdrop for her whimsical ensemble—shared with her new man, Peregrine Pearson, on Instagram. That same day, the couple was photographed mid-piggyback ride at the Cowdray Park Polo Club, which is located on the Pearson family’s 16,000-acre estate in west Sussex. (The piggyback...a Gerwigian touch, that's all I'll say.)

Sophie Turner embraced her whimsical side in summer's Peter Pan collar trend. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Feminine twee is trending, from the runway to social media to Sophie Turner's wardrobe. There's even a TikTok trend where women prompt themselves via text, "Want to go to the club tonight?"—before showing the inside of their closets, filled with frilly frocks and tulle skirts and pea coats, with cricket sounds or words along the lines of, "my 'going out clothes.'" That's right, the girlies are hitting the town in those niche-viral Dôen dresses.

Really, it's a Little Bo Peep summer. Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection included Jackie O-esque tweed coats with rounded necklines, while Miu Miu’s Fall 2024 line featured bedazzled Peter Pan-collared leather jackets. In recent collections, Sandy Liang has made the oversize collar a coquettish cool-girl calling card.

Chanel is one of several brands embracing girly, Little Bo Peep-esque styles this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ganni, the increasingly popular Danish ready-to-wear fashion brand, has made bold bibbed button-downs its signature style over the past few years. But Dôen (a noted purveyor of the Peter Pan collar) collaborating on a line with Gap is perhaps the most clear example of the trend making its way to the wider market.

Bottom line: Sophie Turner won't be the last celebrity you see wearing the playful shirt this summer.

Shop Peter Pan Collar Tops Inspired by Sophie Turner

Sandy Liang Wembley Lace Trim Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $395 at Nordstrom

Ganni Cotton Poplin Collared Sleeveless Top $145 at Bergdorf Goodman