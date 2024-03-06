Hollywood loves an outfit change. Stars from Miley Cyrus to Jennifer Lopez will alternate between two, three, and even five looks in a single day, especially at the height of fashion month. Sophie Turner, however, is breaking rank and sticking with a single outfit for several big occasions.

Following a braless date night outfit—which she wore earlier this week while out to dinner with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson—Turner stayed dressed in ultra-high-waist pants and an off-the-shoulder top for her final day at Paris Fashion Week.

While attending Louis Vuitton's Fall 2024 runway show, orchestrated by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Turner wore a look that was nothing short of unconventional. The outfit, from LV's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, consisted of a pair of striped suspender pants paired with a red off-the-shoulder blouse.

Turner attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2024 runway show in high-waisted suspenders and avant-garde thong sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner's off-the-runway look also included a particularly intriguing pair of heels. Her shoes, which are actually LV Knot Pumps, feature a half-thong-half-shoe silhouette and a hand-crafted knot wrapped around the heel.

After the show, Turner wasted no time meeting up with beau Pearson to attend the Louis Vuitton after party. While other stars might have taken the moment for a quick change, the Game of Thrones actress seamlessly took her show look straight into the party without a single modification.

Turner and Pearson leave the Louis Vuitton after party, marking their second date night this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner has been an ambassador for Louis Vuitton for years, maintaining a longstanding friendship with the house and Nicolas Ghesquière. Last year, the actress attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 runway show, wearing a printed blouse-and-trousers combination, along with a pair of black chunky boots.

Sophie Turner wore a unique look last year for Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottom line: Just because you can change outfits doesn't mean you have to. When a look is as memorable as Turner's, it's worth repeating from event to event.