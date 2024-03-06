Hollywood loves an outfit change. Stars from Miley Cyrus to Jennifer Lopez will alternate between two, three, and even five looks in a single day, especially at the height of fashion month. Sophie Turner, however, is breaking rank and sticking with a single outfit for several big occasions.
Following a braless date night outfit—which she wore earlier this week while out to dinner with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson—Turner stayed dressed in ultra-high-waist pants and an off-the-shoulder top for her final day at Paris Fashion Week.
While attending Louis Vuitton's Fall 2024 runway show, orchestrated by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Turner wore a look that was nothing short of unconventional. The outfit, from LV's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, consisted of a pair of striped suspender pants paired with a red off-the-shoulder blouse.
Turner's off-the-runway look also included a particularly intriguing pair of heels. Her shoes, which are actually LV Knot Pumps, feature a half-thong-half-shoe silhouette and a hand-crafted knot wrapped around the heel.
After the show, Turner wasted no time meeting up with beau Pearson to attend the Louis Vuitton after party. While other stars might have taken the moment for a quick change, the Game of Thrones actress seamlessly took her show look straight into the party without a single modification.
Turner has been an ambassador for Louis Vuitton for years, maintaining a longstanding friendship with the house and Nicolas Ghesquière. Last year, the actress attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 runway show, wearing a printed blouse-and-trousers combination, along with a pair of black chunky boots.
Bottom line: Just because you can change outfits doesn't mean you have to. When a look is as memorable as Turner's, it's worth repeating from event to event.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears During Interview When Discussing Her Divorce From Tom Brady
“Sorry guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Tish Cyrus Is Reportedly “Not Open To Any Reconciliation” With Daughter Noah Cyrus, Source Claims
"Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Hailey Bieber Is Officially in Spring Break Mode
She's giving free lessons in vacation outfit coordination.
By India Roby
-
Hailey Bieber's Teeny Red Bikini Will Inspire Your Spring Break Packing List
She's giving free lessons in vacation outfit coordination.
By India Roby
-
Lindsay Lohan Is a Textbook Rom-Com Heroine in a Silver Ruched Gown
Vintage Galliano looks good on her.
By Melony Forcier
-
Kristen Stewart Test Drives the No-Pants Trend on Her Latest Red Carpet
She swapped her Chanel tweed sets for a bodysuit tuxedo.
By India Roby
-
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With a Double Runway Day
She just put the super in supermodel.
By Melony Forcier
-
Lorde Ends Her Paris Fashion Week Drought in Miu Miu's Front Row
She attended her first show in two years.
By India Roby
-
Sophie Turner's Braless Look Is a Master Class in Date Night Dressing
The actress wore a sultry outfit for a Paris date night.
By Melony Forcier
-
Street Style Muse Katie Holmes Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024
And in the chicest LBD.
By India Roby
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Matching Cozy Outfits Show Their In-Sync Style
The duo wore coordinating cozy outfits on a day date.
By Melony Forcier