Sophie Turner Proves Once Again That Uggs Are the Coziest Travel Shoes

Sophie Turner prefers to keep things simple, especially regarding her personal style. Whether she's having a night out with her girls (Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid) or running errands in the city, Turner always takes the functional route. She even applies her effortless styling hacks to her travel outfits.

On Thursday, March 7, Turner was spotted alongside her aristocrat beau, Peregrine Pearson, as they arrived back in London. Peregrine followed right beside her, wheeling her suitcase (chivalry isn't dead!) and an oversized Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Keepall duffle bag.

For the occasion, Turner slipped into a cozy travel outfit: a long black coat by All Saints, a cozy red sweater, black leggings, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. But the star of Turner's travel OOTD was an unlikely daytime date staple: a pair of UGG Tazz Platform Slippers, which the actress wore over blue crew socks.

Sophie Turner touched down in London in a casual outfit, including her trusty travel Uggs. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Turner is a noted fan of UGG slippers when she wants to dress comfortably. In January, the Games of Thrones actress took a late-night stroll with Peregrine around New York's Central Park. She paired her UGGs with a long, camel-colored Maison Margiela coat and cropped gray pants.

That said, the 28-year-old isn't afraid to lean into looks that are a bit more unconventional. At Paris Fashion Week, Turner attended the Louis Vuitton show wearing an outfit pulled straight from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 collection: striped suspender pants paired with a red off-the-shoulder blouse and black half-thong heels.

Turner attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2024 runway show in high-waisted suspenders and avant-garde thong sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner and Pearson leave the Louis Vuitton after party in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, even during fashion week, Turner maintains her "work smarter, not harder" mentality. After the show, she met with Pearson at the Louis Vuitton after-party. Instead of swapping out her front-row outfit, she seamlessly took her daytime look straight into the party with no change in sight.

Bottom line: When you love something, you wear it more than once—whether it's a runway look or a cozy pair of Uggs.