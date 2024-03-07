Sophie Turner Proves Once Again That Uggs Are the Coziest Travel Shoes

Sophie Turner prefers to keep things simple, especially regarding her personal style. Whether she's having a night out with her girls (Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid) or running errands in the city, Turner always takes the functional route. She even applies her effortless styling hacks to her travel outfits.
On Thursday, March 7, Turner was spotted alongside her aristocrat beau, Peregrine Pearson, as they arrived back in London. Peregrine followed right beside her, wheeling her suitcase (chivalry isn't dead!) and an oversized Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Keepall duffle bag.
For the occasion, Turner slipped into a cozy travel outfit: a long black coat by All Saints, a cozy red sweater, black leggings, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. But the star of Turner's travel OOTD was an unlikely daytime date staple: a pair of UGG Tazz Platform Slippers, which the actress wore over blue crew socks.
Turner is a noted fan of UGG slippers when she wants to dress comfortably. In January, the Games of Thrones actress took a late-night stroll with Peregrine around New York's Central Park. She paired her UGGs with a long, camel-colored Maison Margiela coat and cropped gray pants.
That said, the 28-year-old isn't afraid to lean into looks that are a bit more unconventional. At Paris Fashion Week, Turner attended the Louis Vuitton show wearing an outfit pulled straight from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 collection: striped suspender pants paired with a red off-the-shoulder blouse and black half-thong heels.
However, even during fashion week, Turner maintains her "work smarter, not harder" mentality. After the show, she met with Pearson at the Louis Vuitton after-party. Instead of swapping out her front-row outfit, she seamlessly took her daytime look straight into the party with no change in sight.
Bottom line: When you love something, you wear it more than once—whether it's a runway look or a cozy pair of Uggs.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Reportedly Engaged After Six Years of Dating
Martin’s ex-wife—and Johnson’s friend—Gwyneth Paltrow is in full support of the impending marriage, too.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
These On-Sale Finds from Matches and Farfetch Just Shot to the Top of My Spring Wishlist
A girl can dream, right?
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Princess Kate Just Dropped a Key Signal That She’s Doing Her Best to Return to Work As Soon As Possible, Royal Expert Says
“She will soon be back in control, better than ever.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sophie Turner Wears the Same Unconventional Outfit for the Front Row and Date Night
Outfit repeating done right.
By Melony Forcier
-
Hailey Bieber's Teeny Red Bikini Will Inspire Your Spring Break Packing List
She's giving free lessons in vacation outfit coordination.
By India Roby
-
Lindsay Lohan Is a Textbook Rom-Com Heroine in a Silver Ruched Gown
Vintage Galliano looks good on her.
By Melony Forcier
-
Kristen Stewart Test Drives the No-Pants Trend on Her Latest Red Carpet
She swapped her Chanel tweed sets for a bodysuit tuxedo.
By India Roby
-
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With a Double Runway Day
She just put the super in supermodel.
By Melony Forcier
-
Lorde Ends Her Paris Fashion Week Drought in Miu Miu's Front Row
She attended her first show in two years.
By India Roby
-
Sophie Turner's Braless Look Is a Master Class in Date Night Dressing
The actress wore a sultry outfit for a Paris date night.
By Melony Forcier
-
Street Style Muse Katie Holmes Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024
And in the chicest LBD.
By India Roby