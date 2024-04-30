As a fashion editor, I mark the seasons' passing by what celebrities are wearing and when. Right now, my street style barometer tells me it's the moment for easy spring jackets and flowy dresses, because the celebrity- and editor-favorite brand Dôen is showing up again.
Since coming on to the scene in 2016, Dôen has specialized in dresses fit for twirling through a field at sunset. Floral prints or embroidery are almost a prerequisite on every design; so are romantic smocked bodices and flowing skirts. If you're a Hollywood starlet, you'll wear the brand to glide past the paparazzi with nothing but a sweater tied over your shoulders, looking both undone and glamorous at once. Elle Fanning, going for a walk in Manhattan over the weekend, proves my point.
Some outlets paid close attention to the actress strolling hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, on Sunday. I was more interested in the tag on her Peter Pan collar dress. A quick Google search confirmed Fanning, styled by Samanthan McMillen, chose Dôen's embroidered Phoebe dress for her errands. She nonchalantly layered it with a trench coat thrown over her shoulders and dainty ballet flats on her feet.
Fanning is just the latest celebrity who's chosen Dôen's sustainably-sourced and insider-approved dresses for a casual appearance. Whether they're working with a stylist, or picking their casual outfits themselves, A-listers always seem to choose Dôen to get in touch with their inner Malibu farmer's market goddess. Kaia Gerber has styled the label's Ischia dress with a light sweater and Celine sunnies for walks with Austin Butler; Taylor Swift spent her last "independent" Fourth of July in a blue Dôen piece. When she wants a break from her Birkins and sweatsuits, Jennifer Lopez chooses Dôen dresses in lace and linen. The list goes on.
This isn't to say that Dôen dresses are only for Hollywood regulars. Five out of the seven years I've worked as a fashion editor, I've spent wearing some version of a Dôen midi dress and a blazer to the office. It's my version of Jennifer Lawrence's easy spring outfit formula: The pieces' smocking and gently flowing silhouettes are comfortable enough to keep on for a full day of meetings and assignments, but they're polished enough to wear in front of colleagues. On a warm weekend, I'll pair them with ballet flats like Fanning's and a basket bag
Now that street style says the time is right to pull them out, I'll join celebrities in wearing Dôen dresses all spring (and probably all summer). You can incorporate the insider-approved label into your wardrobe with some of the new arrivals below.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
