At the end of New York Fashion Week, after six days of nonstop fashion—admiring every garment, reporting on them, and thinking only about clothes—there comes that inevitable moment when the dazzling illusion finally dissolves into reality.

The street-style peacocking, the adrenaline rush of a runway show, and seeing everyone dressed in their finest are undoubtedly fun. But when real life returns, and my early-morning dilemma of 'What do I wear?' comes with it, I rewind the most simplistic, basic styling tips I saw from the days before.

Typically, these style tweaks are subtle—something understated like a sock that offers a pop of color or a cardigan tied over a coat so its sleeves double as a scarf. But they're powerful enough to transform what otherwise would have been a good outfit into a really great one. Take Tibi's Fall 2025 collection, where smart leather belts with handy clips for your keys or trousers were styled to fit perfectly into ankle boots.

"With the styling of this collection, we didn't want anything too bare, but it wasn't about layering or heaviness either," Tibi founder Amy Smilovic tells me in a rare pocket of downtime during her brand's presentation. "Everything is quite considered, but nothing looks fussy. It's about being outfitted without having the clothing wearing you."

Smilovic's favorite look from Tibi Fall 2025: a flannel shirt outfit featuring dark denim and a handy belt with utility hardware. (Image credit: Tibi)

Striking the right balance can be challenging. A well-styled outfit that doesn’t feel overdone comes from keeping it real. Use styling tricks that are both clever and aspirational while still acknowledging that you're, well, a real person with things to do. For example, a T-shirt tucked into the visible waistband of tights or no-pant micro briefs—both seen at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 show—might create a buzzy runway spectacle but not so much for a 10 a.m. dentist appointment or a quick walk around the block with your rescue beagle.

Though sometimes impractical, the art of runway styling is worth trying occasionally just for the fun of experimenting. However, like most fleeting fashion trends, they're unlikely to stick in your wardrobe if they don't work for your everyday life.

Take it from Smilovic: "When you look at this model," she said, gesturing toward a model in an oversized pin-striped suit with pant hems pooling into point-toe boots, "she looks like she belongs—like she hasn’t just raided someone else’s closet." And it was true. The model exuded an effortlessly cool vibe as if she were someone you'd notice running through downtown Manhattan. She felt authentic—enough that I knew I could replicate her style without fuss.

The outfit Smilovic was referencing. (Image credit: Tibi)

"The idea behind getting dressed is to create personal style," Smilovic said. "I want people to notice the clothing, but the styling should also reveal who can wear it—and why that person could easily be them."

Below is a catalog of standout, no-frills styling tips from NYFW's Fall 2025 season—simple ideas you can effortlessly incorporate into your look right now with spring 2025's incoming trends.

Sweaters Worn Every Which Way

(Image credit: Christopher John Rogers, Tibi, Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell, Maria McManus)

Cardigans, crewnecks, and turtlenecks got a lot of playtime this season. Knits were worn normally, but my favorite looks featured sweaters looped around necks and tied at the waist like makeshift belts. The coral and maroon striped sleeves peering out beneath a chocolate brown blazer at Christopher John Rogers was one of my favorite combinations I saw at NYFW, primarily because it follows such a simple formula.

Belts With Add-Ons

(Image credit: FForme, Tibi, Tory Burch, Kallmeyer)

You have your standard belts, which do the very basic but essential job of keeping your pants up. But in their Fall 2025 shows, designers propose belts with a little something special, like a fringed tassel or a lucky rabbit's foot.

At Tibi, Smilovic focused on increasing the functionality of a belt by adding keyrings to keep track of your winter accessories. "The hardware belts add ease [to the outfit] but are tough at the same time," Smilovic said. "When you're dressed like this, you feel relaxed and cool, yet completely in the moment. You don't feel like you're drifting away or disconnected. To me, that's the ultimate goal of dressing well."

Peep Show

(Image credit: Ashlyn, Colleen Allen, Khaite, Altuzarra, Calvin Klein)

I've made my love of layering outfits clear—see my 1,200-word opus on the shirt sandwich styling trend, which consists of three stacked tops. The Fall 2025 shows added more outfit inspiration to my ever-growing list by focusing on the perfect little peek at a base layer, from the pops of persimmon at Ashlyn to Altuzarra's doily cuffs combing over a sweater sleeve. Khaite even served its version of shirt sandwiches, featuring multi-layer combinations of silk-blend sheers, knitwear, leather, and shearling.

Luscious Leather Gloves

(Image credit: Khaite, Maria McManus, Ashlyn, Kallmeyer, Tibi)

The leather gloves trend, in all its 'Ladies who lunch' glory, earned my stamp of approval many years ago. The luxe add-on is a glamorous and reliable outfit-finisher on days so cold that you need full-coverage finger protection. Take, for example, the red gloves peeking out under top coats at Ashlyn and Kallmeyer, the leather options teamed with suiting at Maria McManus and Tibi, or the scrunched standalone opera-length pair at Khaite.

Brooches and Bijou

(Image credit: Maria McManus, Ashlyn, Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch)

Antique-style brooches and sculptural pins made their way across the New York circuit, cinching up peplum blouses and tacking sweaters to keep them in place. Some were subtle—blink-and-you'll-miss-it, like Brandon Maxwell's sculptural clip that created a top's asymmetrical bottom. Others, like Maria McManus' beaded brooches in collaboration with New York-based jewelry brand Don't Let Disco, doubled as statement jewelry.

Pant, Meet Shoe

(Image credit: Michael Kors, Colleen Allen, Tibi, Tory Burch, Khaite)

Since you cannot yet leave the house barefoot as a functioning member of society, shoes are, of course, a core part of getting dressed. Designers want you to take your footwear thought process one step further, specifically by considering how your pants interplay with your footwear. Colleen Allen and Tibi scrunched hems into ankle boots to create pooling, ballon-like silhouettes, whereas Tory Burch unzipped the bottom few inches of its track pants so its pointed-toe flats could join the party.