The Top Styling Takeaways From New York Fashion Week
The easy tweaks that'll turn a good outfit into a great one.
At the end of New York Fashion Week, after six days of nonstop fashion—admiring every garment, reporting on them, and thinking only about clothes—there comes that inevitable moment when the dazzling illusion finally dissolves into reality.
The street-style peacocking, the adrenaline rush of a runway show, and seeing everyone dressed in their finest are undoubtedly fun. But when real life returns, and my early-morning dilemma of 'What do I wear?' comes with it, I rewind the most simplistic, basic styling tips I saw from the days before.
Typically, these style tweaks are subtle—something understated like a sock that offers a pop of color or a cardigan tied over a coat so its sleeves double as a scarf. But they're powerful enough to transform what otherwise would have been a good outfit into a really great one. Take Tibi's Fall 2025 collection, where smart leather belts with handy clips for your keys or trousers were styled to fit perfectly into ankle boots.
"With the styling of this collection, we didn't want anything too bare, but it wasn't about layering or heaviness either," Tibi founder Amy Smilovic tells me in a rare pocket of downtime during her brand's presentation. "Everything is quite considered, but nothing looks fussy. It's about being outfitted without having the clothing wearing you."
Striking the right balance can be challenging. A well-styled outfit that doesn’t feel overdone comes from keeping it real. Use styling tricks that are both clever and aspirational while still acknowledging that you're, well, a real person with things to do. For example, a T-shirt tucked into the visible waistband of tights or no-pant micro briefs—both seen at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 show—might create a buzzy runway spectacle but not so much for a 10 a.m. dentist appointment or a quick walk around the block with your rescue beagle.
Though sometimes impractical, the art of runway styling is worth trying occasionally just for the fun of experimenting. However, like most fleeting fashion trends, they're unlikely to stick in your wardrobe if they don't work for your everyday life.
Take it from Smilovic: "When you look at this model," she said, gesturing toward a model in an oversized pin-striped suit with pant hems pooling into point-toe boots, "she looks like she belongs—like she hasn’t just raided someone else’s closet." And it was true. The model exuded an effortlessly cool vibe as if she were someone you'd notice running through downtown Manhattan. She felt authentic—enough that I knew I could replicate her style without fuss.
"The idea behind getting dressed is to create personal style," Smilovic said. "I want people to notice the clothing, but the styling should also reveal who can wear it—and why that person could easily be them."
Below is a catalog of standout, no-frills styling tips from NYFW's Fall 2025 season—simple ideas you can effortlessly incorporate into your look right now with spring 2025's incoming trends.
Sweaters Worn Every Which Way
Cardigans, crewnecks, and turtlenecks got a lot of playtime this season. Knits were worn normally, but my favorite looks featured sweaters looped around necks and tied at the waist like makeshift belts. The coral and maroon striped sleeves peering out beneath a chocolate brown blazer at Christopher John Rogers was one of my favorite combinations I saw at NYFW, primarily because it follows such a simple formula.
Belts With Add-Ons
You have your standard belts, which do the very basic but essential job of keeping your pants up. But in their Fall 2025 shows, designers propose belts with a little something special, like a fringed tassel or a lucky rabbit's foot.
At Tibi, Smilovic focused on increasing the functionality of a belt by adding keyrings to keep track of your winter accessories. "The hardware belts add ease [to the outfit] but are tough at the same time," Smilovic said. "When you're dressed like this, you feel relaxed and cool, yet completely in the moment. You don't feel like you're drifting away or disconnected. To me, that's the ultimate goal of dressing well."
Peep Show
I've made my love of layering outfits clear—see my 1,200-word opus on the shirt sandwich styling trend, which consists of three stacked tops. The Fall 2025 shows added more outfit inspiration to my ever-growing list by focusing on the perfect little peek at a base layer, from the pops of persimmon at Ashlyn to Altuzarra's doily cuffs combing over a sweater sleeve. Khaite even served its version of shirt sandwiches, featuring multi-layer combinations of silk-blend sheers, knitwear, leather, and shearling.
Luscious Leather Gloves
The leather gloves trend, in all its 'Ladies who lunch' glory, earned my stamp of approval many years ago. The luxe add-on is a glamorous and reliable outfit-finisher on days so cold that you need full-coverage finger protection. Take, for example, the red gloves peeking out under top coats at Ashlyn and Kallmeyer, the leather options teamed with suiting at Maria McManus and Tibi, or the scrunched standalone opera-length pair at Khaite.
Brooches and Bijou
Antique-style brooches and sculptural pins made their way across the New York circuit, cinching up peplum blouses and tacking sweaters to keep them in place. Some were subtle—blink-and-you'll-miss-it, like Brandon Maxwell's sculptural clip that created a top's asymmetrical bottom. Others, like Maria McManus' beaded brooches in collaboration with New York-based jewelry brand Don't Let Disco, doubled as statement jewelry.
Pant, Meet Shoe
Since you cannot yet leave the house barefoot as a functioning member of society, shoes are, of course, a core part of getting dressed. Designers want you to take your footwear thought process one step further, specifically by considering how your pants interplay with your footwear. Colleen Allen and Tibi scrunched hems into ankle boots to create pooling, ballon-like silhouettes, whereas Tory Burch unzipped the bottom few inches of its track pants so its pointed-toe flats could join the party.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
