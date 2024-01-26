The Leather Gloves Trend Is My New Fashion Fixation

I rarely go through fashion fixations, but when I do, they hit hard. This season, I've become obsessed with getting my hands on—or, rather, in—a pair of leather gloves to elevate my winter style to a more glamorous, put-together level. Perhaps the grandeur of TikTok's Mob Wives trend is influencing my sartorial subconscious, or maybe it's because I can't get Patti LuPone's "Ladies Who Lunch" out of my head ("I'd like to propose a toast: Here's to the ladies who lunch!"). Regardless of the reason, the leather gloves trend is how I've decided to tap into my cold-weather diva. Who What Wear's Jasmine Fox-Suliaman tells me, "When I wear my pair, I feel like I should be married to a billionaire,"—and that's the exact vibe I'm after.

Speaking of billionaires: When attending Dior's recent couture show, Rihanna furthered my glove-getting agenda in a leather pair scrunched at her elbows. Then there was the "It" girl to end all "It" girls, Chloë Sevigny, who teamed her frothy Christopher John Rogers gown with slim leather gloves that scooped just below her wrist. Seeing two of my all-time favorite style icons co-sign the leather gloves trend was enough to kick me into gear: It was time to get serious about shopping for a pair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For guidance, I sought out Paula Rowan, a leather gloves designer to the stars, with fans including Princess Kate, Lady Gaga, and Dua Lipa. "There is a glove for everyone, whether it is an understated classic, an exaggerated bow detail, or a shoulder-length exuberant design with tulle, ribbon, and feathers," she describes. Rowan, who solely designs gloves, finds them to be much more than just a cold-weather accessory. "They're not just gloves: they're couture for the hands," she expresses. "We do so much with our hands: we talk and communicate, touch and hold. We form bonds through a handshake, so why not dress and adorn them in exuberant, beautiful designs?"

Rowan had me at "couture." Ahead, I broke down the different categories of leather gloves, from short to long to texting-friendly, and rounded up the pairs on my to-shop list. Here's to the ladies who lunch—in leather!

Short Leather Gloves

Considering this is my first foray into the world of leather gloves, a shorter silhouette appeals to me as a wearable, easy-to-style introduction. Gucci's hardware-adorned pair à la their iconic Horsebit loafers caught my eye, as did Paula Rowan's burgundy style with an angular notched wrist.

"Leather lasts a lifetime, and each glove is made by master craftsmen in the South of Italy," Rowan describes of her designs that are made in Italy and take three months to produce. "These leathers literally mold to the shape of the wearer's hands," she details.

Long Leather Gloves

Fox-Suliaman, the proud owner of a sleek, opera-style pair by Jil Sander, explains she feels transported by her long-length gloves. "I'm transported back to a different era—when people cared about dressing up again. My long leather gloves add a touch of elegance to the everyday banality," the fashion editor shares.

If you are also interested in unleashing your inner mid-century muse, consider the options below. Issey Miyake's are more avant-garde with their flare design, while Max Mara's chocolate brown pair possess an understated and timeless appeal.

Lined Leather Gloves

Warmth, of course, should be a priority when shopping for any cold-weather accessory. Lined leather gloves combine both fashion and function, making them an all-around savvy investment. Agnelle's silver-studded pair is crafted from buttery soft lambskin and lined in 100 percent cashmere, while J. Crew's goatskin set boasts an ultra-cozy wool lining.

Tech Leather Gloves

While wearing a luxe all-leather pair of gloves makes me feel like I'm Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis waving down to a crowd of American citizens, I'm addicted to my phone (sigh: I know, I'm working on it!) and enjoy being able to use it while keeping my fingers cozy— hence, why tech-friendly leather gloves are on my radar.

Jordan Goldberg, a Staff Writer at Editorialist, shouts out her texting-friendly pair by Echo New York. "Leather gloves feel like the grown-up version of the mittens I wore when I was younger," she tells me. "They keep me just as warm as mittens, too, and have 'texting fingers,' so I can scroll my phone when it's cold out."

Meet the Fashion Experts

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman Social Links Navigation Fashion Editor at Who What Wear Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a Fashion Editor at Who What Wear.

Paula Rowan Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder of Paula Rowan Paula Rowan’s bold and sumptuous gloves are fast becoming a global icon, worn by fashion trailblazers from Lady Gaga to Duckie Thot, Jujubee to Julianne Moore. From her earliest collections to the present day, each and every glove is designed by Rowan herself and made entirely by hand in Naples, the centuries-long capital of fine glove-making.