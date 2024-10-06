Suki Waterhouse Wears Floral Maxi Dress Alongside Robert Pattinson in First Joint Appearance Since Becoming Parents

New parents Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made their first public appearance since becoming parents, and to the surprise of no one the new mom dressed for the occasion.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, while attending the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shined in a black, plunging maxi dress featuring on-trend floral patterns.

The dress, straight from the Antonio Marras Spring 2024 collection, also featured puffed, half-length sleeves, a synched, belted waist and pockets (a must-have for any new mom). Waterhouse was reportedly styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

While this wasn't the first time Waterhouse has appeared in public since giving birth to her baby girl back in March, the Saturday night out did mark the first time the new parents have appeared together in public.

(The pair have yet to publicly share their daughter's name.)

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with E! News during the 2024 MTV VMAs, Suki did open up about her life as a new mom.

"It’s just the greatest thing to go home every day and look into [her] little eyes," the actress said at the time. "I’m just absolutely obsessed with her. She’s turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things."

While Suki made fashion waves with her boundary-pushing maternity style — including her viral red Valentino gown at this year's Emmy Awards — she has shined in her post-pregnancy era with a slew of barely-there looks that push back on what society often says moms "should" wear.

For example, in her first postpartum appearance while attending New York Fashion Week , Waterhouse wore a nearly-naked Michael Kors dress and a giant, shaggy, pink personality coat.

After becoming mom, Waterhouse shared a candid postpartum Instagram post praising her body for carrying her child to term.

Suki Waterhouse at the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The fourth trimester has been…humbling! The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!" the actress wrote in the caption.

In the mirror selfie Waterhouse posted online, the actress was seen wearing an open cardigan and a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear, as well as a simple bralette, People reported at the time.

"I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness," Waterhouse added, "and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”