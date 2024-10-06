Suki Waterhouse Wears Floral Maxi Dress Alongside Robert Pattinson in First Joint Appearance Since Becoming Parents
The pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl, back in March.
New parents Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made their first public appearance since becoming parents, and to the surprise of no one the new mom dressed for the occasion.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, while attending the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shined in a black, plunging maxi dress featuring on-trend floral patterns.
The dress, straight from the Antonio Marras Spring 2024 collection, also featured puffed, half-length sleeves, a synched, belted waist and pockets (a must-have for any new mom). Waterhouse was reportedly styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
While this wasn't the first time Waterhouse has appeared in public since giving birth to her baby girl back in March, the Saturday night out did mark the first time the new parents have appeared together in public.
(The pair have yet to publicly share their daughter's name.)
In a previous interview with E! News during the 2024 MTV VMAs, Suki did open up about her life as a new mom.
"It’s just the greatest thing to go home every day and look into [her] little eyes," the actress said at the time. "I’m just absolutely obsessed with her. She’s turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
While Suki made fashion waves with her boundary-pushing maternity style — including her viral red Valentino gown at this year's Emmy Awards — she has shined in her post-pregnancy era with a slew of barely-there looks that push back on what society often says moms "should" wear.
For example, in her first postpartum appearance while attending New York Fashion Week, Waterhouse wore a nearly-naked Michael Kors dress and a giant, shaggy, pink personality coat.
After becoming mom, Waterhouse shared a candid postpartum Instagram post praising her body for carrying her child to term.
“The fourth trimester has been…humbling! The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!" the actress wrote in the caption.
In the mirror selfie Waterhouse posted online, the actress was seen wearing an open cardigan and a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear, as well as a simple bralette, People reported at the time.
"I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness," Waterhouse added, "and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Taylor Swift Will Not Appear on Upcoming Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Reality Show
"She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meghan Markle Stuns in a Red Carolina Herrera Dress During Surprise Solo Appearance
The Duchess of Sussex attended the Children's Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sofia Richie Pairs a Classic Fall Coat and Jeans With a Micro-Mini Loro Piana Bag
The model flaunted the tiniest bag during a mom's night out in Beverly Hills.
By Danielle Campoamor Published