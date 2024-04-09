Suki Waterhouse Praises Her Post-Baby Body: “I’m Proud of Everything My Body Has Achieved”

Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child last month.

Suki Waterhouse
(Image credit: Suki Waterhouse Instagram)
published

Joining in the chorus with Kourtney Kardashian Barker about how women should be kind to themselves postpartum, new mom Suki Waterhouse shared a vulnerable post on Instagram about the “fourth trimester” and how it has been “humbling.”

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

A photo posted by on

Waterhouse—who gave birth to her first child last month, which she shares with Robert Pattinson—took a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram, “wearing an open cardigan and baring her belly in a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear and a bralette,” People reports. In the caption, she wrote “The fourth trimester has been…humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse wrote she is proud of all that her body has achieved roughly one month postpartum.

(Image credit: Suki Waterhouse Instagram)

Earlier this month, Waterhouse introduced her and Pattinson’s newborn to the world via another Instagram post, though few details remain known about the baby, like the kiddo’s name or gender. She introduced her love to the world by captioning the photo of her holding her baby—swaddled in a heart-designed blanket—by writing “Welcome to the world angel.”

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

A photo posted by on

Marie Claire reported recently that Pattinson is in awe of how seamlessly Waterhouse has taken to motherhood: “Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source told Us Weekly. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

