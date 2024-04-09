Suki Waterhouse Praises Her Post-Baby Body: “I’m Proud of Everything My Body Has Achieved”

Joining in the chorus with Kourtney Kardashian Barker about how women should be kind to themselves postpartum, new mom Suki Waterhouse shared a vulnerable post on Instagram about the “fourth trimester” and how it has been “humbling.”
Waterhouse—who gave birth to her first child last month, which she shares with Robert Pattinson—took a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram, “wearing an open cardigan and baring her belly in a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear and a bralette,” People reports. In the caption, she wrote “The fourth trimester has been…humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”
Earlier this month, Waterhouse introduced her and Pattinson’s newborn to the world via another Instagram post, though few details remain known about the baby, like the kiddo’s name or gender. She introduced her love to the world by captioning the photo of her holding her baby—swaddled in a heart-designed blanket—by writing “Welcome to the world angel.”
Marie Claire reported recently that Pattinson is in awe of how seamlessly Waterhouse has taken to motherhood: “Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source told Us Weekly. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”
