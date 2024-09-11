Suki Waterhouse is a bona fide '70s darling, channeling the sepia-toned aesthetic from well ahead of her Daisy Jones and the Six days and into her maternity fashion era. Now that boho chic is back for good, Waterhouse dialed up the throwback styling even more for her first post-pregnancy appearance at New York Fashion Week. Her take: a nearly-naked dress and a giant, shaggy, pink personality coat.

Suki Waterhouse made her first post-pregnancy fashion week appearance for the Michael Kors Spring 2025 runway show at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Waterhouse was spotted at the Michael Kors Spring 2025 runway show wearing, of course, head-to-toe Michael Kors. Her look featured a sheer pale pink lace midi dress embellished with pink and silver sequins. She also wore matching high-waisted briefs underneath.

Last year was all about quiet luxury, but Waterhouse's fashion week ensemble embraced larger and louder silhouettes. On top of her nearly-naked gown was an oversized, shaggy faux fur coat, which also came in a coordinating baby pink hue.

Suki Waterhouse arrived at the show wearing a sheer pale pink midi gown and a shaggy faux fur coat by Michael Kors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Waterhouse kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine, pairing her look with open-toed nude heels and silver jewelry. Her signature voluminous blonde waves and curtain bangs completed the '70s vibe.

"Less is more" has been the go-to ethos for stars over the summer. It still packs a punch when done well, but the fashion trend pendulum is swinging back toward larger-than-life silhouettes that make a statement with very little effort involved—and a supersized personality coat is one of many easy ways to do so. Rihanna, who's known for her extra-exaggerated faux furs by the likes of Saint Laurent, would agree.

Of all the rising fall outerwear trends, trench coats might be the reigning piece for the season—with stars from Zendaya to Angelina Jolie—already on the timeless style. But fashion week or not, Suki Waterhouse proves that there's room on the fall trend radar for “more”—and you can shop similar pink coats ahead.

