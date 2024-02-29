These Are the Biggest Swim Trends of 2024

Swim to dive into before your next beach trip.

Free People
(Image credit: Free People)
Jump to category:
By Julia Marzovilla
published

The temperatures may be hovering at ever-so-slightly above freezing, but don't let that fool you—spring is almost here, which means we'll soon start shedding our winter layers for something lighter, and it's a great time to start thinking about some new swimwear for your next trip to the surf. And while I'm the kind of person who hangs onto my swimwear for far too long (I still own pieces I wore in high school), I've already started a wishlist with some of 2024's biggest swim trends because, this season, my favorite swim brands are putting out pieces that are easily wearable for hours on end. Hello, out of office!

They include sparkly one-pieces, lingerie-inspired swimwear, minimalist bodysuits, and classic black bikinis from cool-girl-approved swim brands like J.Crew and MIKOH. They're ideal for throwing in your weekend bag for repeat wear. The season's trends also lend a fresh take to warm weather mainstays like crochet, beading, and sweet floral prints.

I tapped Rebecca Saygi, a Swimwear & Activewear Strategist at leading trend forecasting company WGSN, to break down every swim trend for the 2024 season with a selection of the best bikinis and one-piece suits to shop for that much-deserved getaway.

Sport Mode

One of the summer's biggest trends is to look like you're going from the gym to the beach. "Sportier silhouettes have come through across the 2024 catwalks as the active and wellness boom continues to influence the entire industry," says Saygi, seeking inspiration from the pre-summer collections at both Louis Vuitton and Gucci. "We are seeing fashion brands adopt classic surfwear silhouettes, like rashguard tops, bikini shorts, and details like zippers and cutouts, while typical surf brands expand their reach by adopting trend-led color stories and prints."

Swim Trends 2024 | Free People Free-Est the Sonny Swim Tee
Free People Free-Est the Sonny Swim Tee

Swim Trends 2024 | MIKOH Julia Top
MIKOH Julia Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Athleta Scoop Crop Tankini
Athleta Scoop Crop Tankini

Swim Trends 2024 | Free People Free-Est Michelle Bikini Bottoms
Free People Free-Est Michelle Bikini Bottoms

Swim Trends 2024 | MIKOH Bondi 2 Bottom

MIKOH Bondi 2 Bottom

Swim Trends 2024 | Athleta Clean Full Swim Bottoms
Athleta Clean Full Swim Bottoms

Swim Trends 2024 | SKIMS Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece

SKIMS Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece

Swim Trends 2024 | GIGI C Mathilda One Piece
GIGI C Mathilda One Piece

Swim Trends 2024 | Andie Malibu One-Piece
Andie Malibu One-Piece

One-Piece Wonders

Packing light is key to the perfect vacation wardrobe. These classic suits can easily do double duty in your suitcase. A selection comes from actual lingerie brands like CUUP and ThirdLove and can be perfectly styled underneath a swimsuit coverup for dinner.

Swim Trends 2024 | J.Crew Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Dot Print
J.Crew Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Dot Print

Swim Trends 2024 | CUUP The Scoop Top

CUUP The Scoop Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Thirdlove Swim Demi Cup Bikini Top
Thirdlove Swim Demi Cup Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | J.Crew High-Rise Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom
J.Crew High-Rise Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom

Swim Trends 2024 | CUUP The Highwaist Bottom

CUUP The Highwaist Bottom

Swim Trends 2024 | Thirdlove Swim High Waist Bikini Swim Set
Thirdlove Swim High Waist Bikini Swim Set

Swim Trends 2024 | Hunza G Domino One-Piece Swimsuit
Hunza G Domino One-Piece Swimsuit

Swim Trends 2024 | Sezane Ete Indien Swimsuit

Sezane Ete Indien Swimsuit

Swim Trends 2024 | Tory Burch One-Shoulder Clip-Tank Swimsuit

Tory Burch One-Shoulder Clip-Tank Swimsuit

High-Contrast

For an easy yet impactful look on your next vacation, you can opt for pieces with a touch of color—but there's no need to go overboard. "Swimsuits and bikinis with bold contrasting binding are so simple yet so impactful," describes Saygi.

2024 Swim Trends.| PINK by Frankie's Bikinis Atlantic Bikini Top

PINK by Frankie's Bikinis Atlantic Bikini Top

2024 Swim Trends.| L*Space Hazel Bikini Top
L*Space Hazel Bikini Top

2024 Swim Trends.| Summersalt The Sidestroke Bikini Top
Summersalt The Sidestroke Bikini Top

2024 Swim Trends.| PINK by Frankie's Bikinis Golden Hour Bikini Bottom

PINK by Frankie's Bikinis Golden Hour Bikini Bottom

2024 Swim Trends.| L*Space Nora Bitsy High Waisted Bottom
L*Space Nora Bitsy High Waisted Bottom

2024 Swim Trends.| Summersalt The High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom

Summersalt The High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom

2024 Swim Trends | Banana Republic Firenze Gi One-Piece | Vix Swim
Banana Republic Firenze Gi One-Piece | Vix Swim

2024 Swim Trends | SAME Los Angeles Colorblock One Piece

SAME Los Angeles Colorblock One Piece

2024 Swim Trends | Boden Kefalonia Halterneck Swimsuit
Boden Kefalonia Halterneck Swimsuit

Don't Ruch Yourself

Ruching is one of the most classic swimsuit designs ever, but the style takes on a new life in 2024. "Ruched details not only make a textural and visual impact, but ruching is also known to be extremely flattering on the body, especially with the right placement," says Saygi.

Swim Trends 2024 | Beach Riot Effie Bikini Top
Beach Riot Effie Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Sol Ruched Stretch-Repreve Bikini Top
FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Sol Ruched Stretch-Repreve Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Frankie's Bikinis St. Jean Strapless Bikini Top

Frankie's Bikinis St. Jean Strapless Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Beach Riot Phoebe High Cut Bikini Bottoms
Beach Riot Phoebe High Cut Bikini Bottoms

Swim Trends 2024 | FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Andez Stretch-Repreve Bikini Briefs
FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Andez Stretch-Repreve Bikini Briefs

Swim Trends 2024 | Frankie's Bikinis Sofie Micro Bikini Bottom

Frankie's Bikinis Sofie Micro Bikini Bottom

Swim Trends 2024 | Norma Kamali Ruched Halter Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Norma Kamali Ruched Halter Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Swim Trends 2024 | Tanya Taylor Sarita One-Piece

Tanya Taylor Sarita One-Piece

Swim Trends 2024 | Abercrombie & Fitch Halter O-Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter O-Ring One-Piece Swimsuit

Bedroom to Beach

The year 2023 was that of the bow, and 2024 also seems to be tied to the trend. Beachwear is no exception and is also following a similar sweet pattern. Look for "accents that nod to lingerie, such as bows, frills, and dainty, playful graphics like fruits or ditsy florals," Saygi notes. "These feminine details are associated with and influenced by the current wave of empowering female dominance across the film and entertainment industry. Notably, Victoria's Secret has just announced their new swim range, Pink x Frankies Bikinis, which speaks heavily to this trend."

2024 Swim Trends | With Jean Juni Bikini Top

With Jean Juni Bikini Top

2024 Swim Trends | Out From Under Heart of Gold Seamless Bikini Top
Out From Under Heart of Gold Seamless Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Dippin’ Daisy’s Bridget Bandeau Bikini Top
Dippin’ Daisy’s Bridget Bandeau Bikini Top

2024 Swim Trends | With Jean Juni Bikini Bottom

With Jean Juni Bikini Bottom

2024 Swim Trends | Out From Under Heart of Gold Seamless Bikini Bottom
Out From Under Heart of Gold Seamless Bikini Bottom

Swim Trends 2024 | Dippin’ Daisy’s Jane Bikini Bottoms
Dippin’ Daisy’s Jane Bikini Bottoms

Swim Trends 2024 | TOTEME Shirred Printed Stretch Recycled Swimsuit
TOTEME Shirred Printed Stretch Recycled Swimsuit

Isa Boulder Formality Braided Ruched Stretch-Satin Swimsuit
PINK by Frankie's Bikinis Marlow One-Piece Swimsuit

Swim Trends 2024 | For Love & Lemons Muna One-Piece
For Love & Lemons Muna One-Piece

Shine On

Shimmery swimwear is nothing new, but it is getting a fresh upgrade in 2024. You'll not only be able to shop the classic silver and gold shades, but Saygi says that "playful beading and embellishment" are other ways to incorporate some shine into your look.

Swim Trends 2024 | Monday Swimwear Bronte Top
Monday Swimwear Bronte Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Good American Sparkle Tiny Ties Metallic Triangle Bikini Top
Good American Sparkle Tiny Ties Metallic Triangle Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | SIMKHAI Harlen Tie Front Bikini Top

SIMKHAI Harlen Tie Front Bikini Top

Swim Trends 2024 | Monday Swimwear Bronte Bottom
Monday Swimwear Bronte Bottom

Swim Trends 2024 | Good American Sparkle Tiny Ties Metallic Bikini Briefs
Good American Sparkle Tiny Ties Metallic Bikini Briefs

Swim Trends 2024 | SIMKHAI Emmalynn Strappy Bikini Bottom
SIMKHAI Emmalynn Strappy Bikini Bottom