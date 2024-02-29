The temperatures may be hovering at ever-so-slightly above freezing, but don't let that fool you—spring is almost here, which means we'll soon start shedding our winter layers for something lighter, and it's a great time to start thinking about some new swimwear for your next trip to the surf. And while I'm the kind of person who hangs onto my swimwear for far too long (I still own pieces I wore in high school), I've already started a wishlist with some of 2024's biggest swim trends because, this season, my favorite swim brands are putting out pieces that are easily wearable for hours on end. Hello, out of office!

They include sparkly one-pieces, lingerie-inspired swimwear, minimalist bodysuits, and classic black bikinis from cool-girl-approved swim brands like J.Crew and MIKOH. They're ideal for throwing in your weekend bag for repeat wear. The season's trends also lend a fresh take to warm weather mainstays like crochet, beading, and sweet floral prints.

I tapped Rebecca Saygi, a Swimwear & Activewear Strategist at leading trend forecasting company WGSN, to break down every swim trend for the 2024 season with a selection of the best bikinis and one-piece suits to shop for that much-deserved getaway.

Sport Mode

One of the summer's biggest trends is to look like you're going from the gym to the beach. "Sportier silhouettes have come through across the 2024 catwalks as the active and wellness boom continues to influence the entire industry," says Saygi, seeking inspiration from the pre-summer collections at both Louis Vuitton and Gucci. "We are seeing fashion brands adopt classic surfwear silhouettes, like rashguard tops, bikini shorts, and details like zippers and cutouts, while typical surf brands expand their reach by adopting trend-led color stories and prints."

One-Piece Wonders

Packing light is key to the perfect vacation wardrobe. These classic suits can easily do double duty in your suitcase. A selection comes from actual lingerie brands like CUUP and ThirdLove and can be perfectly styled underneath a swimsuit coverup for dinner.

High-Contrast

For an easy yet impactful look on your next vacation, you can opt for pieces with a touch of color—but there's no need to go overboard. "Swimsuits and bikinis with bold contrasting binding are so simple yet so impactful," describes Saygi.

Don't Ruch Yourself

Ruching is one of the most classic swimsuit designs ever, but the style takes on a new life in 2024. "Ruched details not only make a textural and visual impact, but ruching is also known to be extremely flattering on the body, especially with the right placement," says Saygi.

Bedroom to Beach

The year 2023 was that of the bow, and 2024 also seems to be tied to the trend. Beachwear is no exception and is also following a similar sweet pattern. Look for "accents that nod to lingerie, such as bows, frills, and dainty, playful graphics like fruits or ditsy florals," Saygi notes. "These feminine details are associated with and influenced by the current wave of empowering female dominance across the film and entertainment industry. Notably, Victoria's Secret has just announced their new swim range, Pink x Frankies Bikinis, which speaks heavily to this trend."

Shine On

Shimmery swimwear is nothing new, but it is getting a fresh upgrade in 2024. You'll not only be able to shop the classic silver and gold shades, but Saygi says that "playful beading and embellishment" are other ways to incorporate some shine into your look.