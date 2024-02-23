Is it just me, or is spring in the air? I may have worn my winter coat today, but I swear that I can feel the sunshine and warm weather on the horizon. Maybe it's just wishful thinking, but I'm making some room in my closet for the biggest spring fashion trends to get my mind out of the cold. It's perfect timing, then, that J.Crew just released their spring collection As with nearly every new J. Crew drop, I'm prone to adding nearly everything to my cart. However, this collection is one of my recent favorites for its varied and complex approach to the new season.

"Women’s lives are multifaceted. We contain multitudes, from how we define ourselves to how we dress," says Olympia Gayot, the Creative Director of J.Crew Women’s and Kids', of her inspiration for the collection in an email. "That’s why I like to explore the tension of opposites within my design approach, and J.Crew’s spring 2024 collection is no different."

The collection explores both masculine and feminine influences in the form of daytime-ready embellishments, elevated cargo pants adorned with silk ties, and preppy pleated skirts offset with military-esque leather jackets. It has the kind of juxtaposition that makes spring fashion feel fresh and exciting, and it's certainly a must-shop.

J.Crew's spring collection perfectly captures that "new season" energy. (Image credit: J.Crew)

I'd hate for you to miss the chance to see this collection for yourself, so I took the liberty of rounding up some of my favorite pieces to shop. I personally have my eye on the cropped denim shirt and matching pants, but you'll also find cashmere sweaters, luxe accessories, transitional outerwear, and more. I'll warn you now though: the temptation to snag everything on this list is so real.

Shop J.Crew's Spring Collection

Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin $98 at J.Crew This lavender color is one of spring 2024's biggest color trends, and this classic button-down style makes it a worthwhile addition to your closet—even if you rely on neutrals.

Cropped Patch-Pocket Shirt in Denim Twill $90 at J.Crew For spring 2024, just a pair of jeans isn't enough denim for me. I'm full-sending the double denim trend with this cropped top. Its dark wash and boxy design lends itself to plenty of styling options, but take a peek at the matching pants below.

High-Rise Superwide-Leg Cargo Jean in Dark Wash $168 at J.Crew Don't make the mistake of not grabbing these wide-leg jeans. The ultra-baggy fit feels fashion-forward for 2024, especially with the cargo pockets. Wear these with T-shirts, button-downs, and tanks, and prepare to instantly cool.

Rounded Chainlink Earrings $50 at J.Crew Chunky earrings are having a major moment, so these big, bold, gold beauties were a quick addition to my cart. They're a sure way to make a statement, especially with hair slicked back or in an updo.

Small Edie Top-Handle Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather $198 at J.Crew The red color trend is still alive and well and one of the easiest ways to wear it is through your accessories. This little bag, which you can wear as a crossbody or top-handle version, would be a fun pop of color to an all-neutral look.

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 at J.Crew This light cardigan will be a hero piece in your wardrobe come spring. You can layer it or wear it on its own with a pair of high-rise trousers. Or, take a note from the sweaters at New York Fashion Week and tie it over your shoulders.

Collection Layered Sequin Tank Top $168 at J.Crew Who says you can't wear sequins in the daytime? As made clear by the impeccable styling of this tank top, you certainly can. The juxtaposition of the sparkling sequins and the casual cargos make this look a real winner.

Relaxed Cargo Pant in Heavyweight Twill $128 at J.Crew Cargo pants aren't going anywhere this spring—and why should they? The style reads casual and cool and makes for a nice switch-up for your denim outfits. These have a not-too-wide leg, too which feels especially of the times.

Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather $228 at J.Crew One of the best loafers on the market for women comes from none other than J.Crew. These beauties are the kind of wear-everyday styles that are a must-have in your wardrobe. They're also made from rich brushed leather so they are bound to last you for many seasons to come.

Pleated Mini Skirt in Stretch Twill $118 at J.Crew You know what they say: "What's old is new again." The preppy pleated mini skirts from the '90s are definitely back and I'm here for it. This J.Crew pick is made from twill material that's ideal for tricky transitional weather because it plays well with boots or sneakers. I'm personally hoping to wear it just as J.Crew styled it—with a leather bomber, skinny belt, and kitten heels.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather $228 at J.Crew J.Crew's best-selling Berkeley Bucket Bag now comes in this rustic red shade just in time for the new season. With the croc-embossed finish, this bag has a luxurious feel at an easy-to-swallow price point. This one is made from a burnished red leather that feels a little lighter than your typical black tote.

Sweater Shell in Tencel-Lyocell $90 at J.Crew A relaxed, straight fit makes this sweater an ideal layering piece for any season. It comes in a bunch of neutral colors so you can style it in so many ways, but I would pair it with the matching cardigan and skirt for a major monochromatic moment.

Pleated Midi Skirt $138 at J.Crew I noticed the fashion crowd swapping mini skirts for longer flowy versions last year, and I have a feeling it'll be the same for this spring 2024. Consider this midi skirt for this upcoming season, which has a smocked waistband for added comfort and elegant pleats for style.

American Wool Tie in Black $60 at J.Crew Ties were having a major moment amongst the Fall 2024 New York Fashion Week street-style crowd. Guests made the accessory feel new and exciting with coordinating shirts, so much so that it's a styling tip I plan on using with this classic tie in a similar way this season.

Relaxed T-Shirt in 100 Percent Pima Cotton $50 at J.Crew I know a white T-shirt isn't exactly groundbreaking, but this one is extra special. It's made from J.Crew's new Peruvian cotton fabric, which has an ultra-soft, almost silky feel. Trust me when I say this is a tee you'll find yourself turning to time and time again.

Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater $138 at J.Crew J.Crew's classic cashmere V-neck sweater got a cropped update for spring 2024, making it an even better layering piece than before. What makes this sweater so special is that it's made from responsibly-sourced cashmere so it's a purchase you can feel good about making.

Limited-Edition Flight Jacket in Italian Leather $798 at J.Crew Taking inspiration from classic military-issued jackets, this is the kind of leather jacket you wear for a lifetime. It's made from fine Italian leather that starts off stiff, but only gets better with every wear.

Rounded-Heel Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather $268 at J.Crew What better way to show off your spring pedicure than with a new pair of heeled sandals? Details like a square toe, tiny buckles, and circular heel take these shoes from basic to elevated. The snakeskin print adds a touch of flair, too.

