Finding comfortable fabrics can prove challenging as the warm weather draws near. The answer to your dilemmas is, in our expert opinion, the crochet trend. It's been a proven hit on the spring/summer runways and will soon infiltrate the sidewalks and beaches.

Undoubtedly a nod to the '60s and '70s—an era when crochet was in its heyday—the newest knits are more refined and less homespun.

Some designers are easing into the crochet craze, juxtaposing crochet details with lightweight cotton and linen fabrics. Others are diving right in with head-to-toe yarn work. From intricately woven bags to floaty, summery dresses, be prepared for the trend to take the summer season by storm.

Crochet Tops

While this season's crochet tops are a nod to their vintage counterparts, today's iterations have new modern attributes, from shiny hardware to pockets to detachable crochet collars.

(Image credit: Getty)

Crochet Bags

Some of the season's most sought-after accessory designers, like Marni, JW Anderson, Bottega Veneta, and Chloé, are incorporating crochet into their designs in a big way. From entirely crocheted market totes to uber functional bucket bag styles, crochet carry-alls are convenient for making a statement.

(Image credit: Getty)

Crochet Dresses

Nothing compares to the season's lightweight crochet dresses. Whether you prefer a ladylike tea-length style or a bohemian-influenced maxi dress, there is a version for you. Pair them with slip-on sandals or a wedge soled espadrille for a carefree summer mood.

(Image credit: Getty)

Crochet Bucket Hats

Reminiscent of the baby bucket hats your great aunt used to knit for you and your siblings, these grown-up crochet hats offer unique patterns and vibrant details that will instantly elevate your mood— at the beach or elsewhere.

(Image credit: Getty)

Crochet Swimwear

The crochet trend is not only prevalent in clothing and accessories— you'll find crochet swimwear, from halterneck swimsuits to crochet bikinis, infiltrating the beach scene too. While Italian fashion house Missoni has been mastering the art of the crochet swim piece for years, new crops of designers have made their splash with a whole host of silhouettes and color combos.