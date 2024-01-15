Taylor Swift Just Wore a Custom Travis Kelce Puffer Designed by a Fellow WAG

Taylor Swift has not let some dumb joke put her off showing her unwavering support for boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The superstar showed up to cheer on her tight end lover as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins for the AFC Wild Card game at Arrowhead Stadium this past Saturday.

Six months into her new romance, we're used to seeing the singer absolutely smash her football supporter outfits, but she really outdid herself in the "legend" department this weekend, sporting (pun intended) a custom Kelce puffer coat created by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, a fellow WAG who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Swift also twinned with her new BFF Brittany Mahomes, who wore a matching jacket but with the number 15 for her husband Patrick Mahomes.

Kristin took to Instagram to show off her handiwork for the two women, writing, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne"

Simone Biles, yet another extremely accomplished football WAG, commented, "wahoo!!!! so proud of you"

Swift's ex-boyfriend and current friend Taylor Lautner wrote, "Let’s goooooo"

Meanwhile, Brittany wrote on behalf of herself and Swift, "We love you and are so thankful"

Kristin has previously spoken out about the need for her custom jackets during the colder days of the football season. (She has also created these cute pieces for the aforementioned likes of Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner.)

She told San Francisco’s KRON4 News (via Us Weekly), "Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets. I'm like, 'OK, how can I reinvent the jersey and make it so people can represent their favorite player in cold weather?'"

Mission. Accomplished.

Postgame, Swift and Brittany posed for some cute bestie pics which the latter posted on Instagram, in which they once again show off their adorable jackets. Cuties!