Taylor Swift Debuts New 'Midnights' Bodysuit During "Eras Tour" in London

Superstar Taylor Swift just debuted a new bodysuit while performing her history-making "Eras Tour" in London, and fans are almost certain she's hinting at something much, much bigger.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the pop star unveiled a brand new bodysuit while performing the Midnights portion of her show, featuring stars and a silver moon. It also featured a matching blue garter, also complete with a litany of sparkles that replicated the night sky.

The sparkling ensemble instantly stood out, and left many fans to assume the The Tortured Poets Department singer is preparing to make a major announcement.

As People notes, the new bodysuit was extremely similar to a debut Midnights outfit she wore back in 2023, just one day before she announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans following Swift's re-release timeline surmise she's preparing to announce an upcoming Reputation (Taylor's Version) album as early as Saturday, Aug. 17, which (if she continues with her past announcements and releases) would be available in October, ahead of Halloween and when the original 2017 "Look what You Made Me Do" music video hit the airwaves.

Swift is famously styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, who is responsible for many of her surprise looks featuring hints and mind-boggling clues. This new look is custom Zuhair Murad, according to Swift fashion aficionado Sarah Chapelle, author of Taylor Swift Style.

"The moment I saw this bodysuit I just knew it had to be a custom ZM piece," Chapelle wrote on Instagram. "Not just because they’ve been responsible for 3 of the past designs for this costuming portion of the show but because that embellishment work is so distinctively Zuhair Murad. That intricate corsetry work and fringe? It’s so signature to them."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chapelle went on to say that the additional "embellishments via the stars and moons" felt very era-appropriate.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That crescent moon in particular reminds me of her Clio Peppiatt dress she wore on her birthday last year. Though a small part of me also reads the stars across the bust as a little star spangled Americana which feels a little funny given it got its debut in London," she explained. "On top of the #taylore of US and British diplomatic relations, the stripes of the corseted bodice combined with the stars on the bust feel very USA gymnastics leotard and perhaps(!) even pre-eminently patriotic for her return to the US in the fall."

To add to the assumption this new outfit change is hinting at a new Reputation album, back in May Swift debuted a new on-stage ensemble for every era of her career...except the Reputation era.

For her new The Tortured Poets Department set, she revealed a custom Vivienne Westwood dress. ForLover, she wore a variation of the same custom Versace bodysuit and necklace, but this time is featured a sunset-like combination of pink and orange sequins and coordinating ombré boots by Christian Louboutin.

If this latest update is hinting at a new album from Swift, well, there's only one way to find out!