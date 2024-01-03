Just last month, Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday with a celebrity posse of A-listers, such as her besties, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Zoë Kravitz, to name a select few. For her birthday party, Swift stunned in Clio Peppiatt's Lucien, a dark blue, sparkly cocktail party dress bejeweled with glimmering silver moons and clouds. Her mini dress served as a symbolic, very chic motif (and most definitely a nod to her most recent album, Midnights). With the singer wearing yet another beaded number by the dress designer, it's time to officially crown Clio Peppiatt as Swift’s go-to party dress designer: The pop star and recent billionaire chose another Peppiatt party dress to wear during her midnight New Year’s kiss (which broke the internet, btw) with her new boyfriend and football tight end, Travis Kelce.

After spending the past holiday season with Kelce's family in Kansas City, specifically during his Christmas Day game, she later went on to support Kelce for his New Year's Eve football game alongside her newest girl squad member, Brittany Mahomes. As for her celebrations later that night, Swift wore a sparkly Clio Peppiatt dress in silver, the Vittoria Dress, which is for purchase for a cool $2,013. Silver is also a go-to for the Cruel Summer hitmaker (see: Swift at the Renaissance movie premiere in Balmain). Swift's New Year’s ensemble was effortless and classic.

Taylor Swift in Clio Peppiatt's Lucien (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as accessorizing for the ball's drop at midnight, Swift matched her mirrorball-esque sparkly dress with an enchanting bobby pin set from Jennifer Behr, continuing to sport moon and star motifs and symbolism. (I wonder if this could be the latest easter egg for an upcoming album release?). Swift adorned her low and regal bun with sparkly pins and fully embraced her recent side-swept bangs. But of course, it wouldn’t be a signature Swift look without a dark cat eye and her iconic red lip to polish off her evening ensemble.

When Swift wore Clio Peppiatt's Lucien Dress for her birthday, the designer spoke to Natalie Hughes, Marie Claire’s UK Fashion editor—that is, before the dress Swift wore sold out within 24 hours everywhere. “Whenever we're making new collections, I look at every piece we're doing and wonder if it will feel special—not just now, not just for this season, but in 20 years, if it was found in, say, a beautifully curated vintage shop," said Peppiatt. “I love the idea of partywear being like jewelry,” Peppiatt shared.

In short, Swift's found a new favorite dress designer and it's only a matter of time until she sports yet another bejeweled creation by the British partywear designer.