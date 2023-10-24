It's no secret that Taylor Swift loves Reformation. She wears the Los Angeles-based brand's easy-going separates for all sorts of activities, ranging from nights out on the town to cozy days at home. And, as of last night, to celebrate "Cruel Summer" clinching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In a video posted to Instagram announcing the news alongside Jack Antonoff, Swift wore a Reformation sweater and blazer. Both items retail for under $300, meaning they're two affordable clothing items you can easily snag without decimating your fall budget. While you might be used to seeing celebs in couture gowns and sequinned party dresses , it’s nice to know that Tay Tay still dresses like the rest of us.

In the celebratory announcement post, the singer wore Reformation's roomy V-neck Jadey Sweater in a sooty shade of brown, which she layered Reformation’s Winston Blazer in Toffee Plaid . She wore a pair of dark button-front trousers and simple gold jewelry—necklaces by Foundrae and diamond stud earrings by Maria Tash. She also wore a gray corduroy baseball hat, too, which further upped her outfit's academic-meets-autumnal feel.

It’s great to know that celebrities aren’t just wearing Balmain and Bottega . Oh, and calling all Swifties: You can easily find affordable, sustainable pieces to wear when seeing Eras Tour: The Movie in theaters.

"Cruel Summer" the 2019 song from her Lover album, becoming a viral hit four years later marks the singer's 10th number-one listing on the chart. Swift and Antonoff were momentarily speechless in the video posted to Instagram before both screaming in excitement. “We just wanted to say thank you so much for making “Cruel Summer” a Hot 100 No. 1,” Swift gushed in the video . She even added, “It’s not even summer anymore–it’s deep fall. I’m wearing a sweater. We love you guys!”