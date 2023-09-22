Taylor Swift's $98 Reformation Dress Is Back in Stock — and Perfect for Fall

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Just when you think the perfect fall dress doesn't exist, Taylor Swift proves you wrong!
Swift recently stepped out with Sophie Turner in Reformation's Radlee Knot Dress, which is currently on sale for $98. Of course, the dress immediately sold out after the "Bejewled" singer was photographed wearing it. However, the brand restocked the dress, and it is currently available to purchase.
Swift paired the Oxide-colored knit dress with Reformation's brown croc-embossed Nylah Nappa Knee Boots, which retail for $448. She also donned an EB Denim Webster Trench, which retails for $480.
Sources told Page Six that Turner and Swift went to Temple Bar, where they enjoyed “martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love.” Caviar bumps are fancy caviar that’s luxuriously licked off the back of one’s hand. They reportedly go for $20-a-pop at Temple Bar, reports the outlet.
According to People, "They were normal. Completely normal. Everyone was all excited, but they were normal."
Another source told People, "Taylor is a great friend — Sophie can talk to her about anything. It cheered Sophie up to spend time with Taylor.”
Turner probably needed some cheering up since she is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband Joe Jonas. She recently filed a lawsuit regarding their children, Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old baby girl, identified in court docs as D., which calls for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with her legal team asserting the "wrongful retention" began on Sept. 20.
Hopefully, things get cleared up soon!
