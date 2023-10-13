Taylor Swift Hugged Adam Sandler's Daughters at the 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Taylor Swift always tries her best to make her fans—both famous and not—feel special.
At the Eras Tour movie premiere on Wednesday, Swift sweetly took selfies with tons of her fans outside.
Once inside, she famously hung out with Beyoncé, who came to show her support, but Queen Bey wasn't the only celeb at the event that night.
Adam Sandler attended the premiere alongside his daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, and all three Sandlers were filmed singing and dancing along to the concert movie, standing right behind Swift in the Los Angeles theater.
At one point, Swift was filmed making her way up to the Sandler family to give them all warm hugs, something which must have made their year—considering Sadie and Sunny are longtime fans of the singer's.
Commenting on a clip of Swift sweetly greeting the Sandlers, one fan wrote, "Always a class act ... queen behavior always"
.@taylorswift13 hugs Adam Sandler’s family and takes a picture before she leaves the theater #TSErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/3Ol4ry3VeKOctober 12, 2023
Exhibit A of the Sandler girls' devotion to Swift's music is their performance of her song "Lover" at a charity event in 2019.
Sharing a video of the performance on Twitter at the time, reporter Chris Gardner wrote, "There are many, many highlights I recorded from tonight’s #Rock4EB but this one is pretty special.
"@AdamSandler handling guitar duties while his daughters Sunny & Sadie sing @taylorswift13 'Lover' in front of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, etc. They’re major Swifties, and so good too"
The two teenagers have made headlines recently thanks to their starring roles in their dad's movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which is available now on Netflix.
