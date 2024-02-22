Tom Ford Hosts Milan Fashion Week's Most Epic Front Row So Far

Milan Fashion Week just commenced, but Tom Ford has already staged a major front row moment. Ford, who presented his Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 collection this afternoon in Milan, brought out a force of stars that shimmered in the front row—a spectacle that was almost as exciting as the collection itself.

The majority of the A-listers in attendance wore all-black outfits, as if they had purposefully intended to amp up the ambiance of the star-studded front row.

Sharon Stone attended Tom Ford's Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 show wearing a coat adorned with buttons, a maxi skirt, and a pair of strappy sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First, there were the Hollywood legends. Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone dressed in a maxi skirt that peaked out beneath a button-adorned coat, along with a pair of strappy heels to match. Nearby, Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman dazzled in a shimmering leather blazer set‚ completed with an oversized black peacoat and a pair of heeled sandals decorated with dainty bows.

Other notable guests included model Jasmine Tookes, actor Iris Law, model Alek Wek, and director Elizabeth Banks, each dressed in their Tom Ford finest.

Uma Thurman attends Tom Ford's Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 show wearing a leather suit set, a peacoat, and a pair of bow-adorned heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the notable men of the VIP group, Master of Air actor Callum Turner arrived in a tailored black leather jacket, a sleek button-down, and slim trousers which gathered at the hem over a pair of patent leather Chelsea boots. (Sadly, rumored girlfriend Dua Lipa was not in attendance with him.)

Dominic Sessa, breakout star of The Holdovers and fan-favorite for an impending fashion campaign, also decided to try the trousers-and-boots combination.

Callum Turner attends Tom Ford's Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 show wearing a leather jacket, a button-down top, trousers, and a pair of patent leather Chelsea boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominic Sessa attends Tom Ford's Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 show wearing a double breasted suede blazer, a plunging v-neck top, trousers, and Chelsea boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sea of all-black outfits coordinated with Ford’s latest collection, which was dominated by a sexy-yet-moody atmosphere and a palette with deep tones. Models walked the runway in crisp leather black blazers, tailored black trousers, black dresses of varying silhouettes, and even skin-baring mesh black body suits.

Tom Ford's fall/winter collection leaned on sticky textures and a dark palette. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of many head-to-toe black outfits from the latest Tom Ford collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The party-like atmosphere is typical of a Tom Ford showing, but it hasn't gotten any less impressive to the guests in attendance. As one insider told Marie Claire staffers from inside, "There is an iconic front row situation happening at Tom Ford."