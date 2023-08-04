Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m a born-and-raised New Yorker, so wearing all-black is practically in my blood. While my mom loved to dabble with a colorful piece now and again, I grew up watching her wear the chicest little black dresses—she was the coolest mom in the pickup line. Now that I’m a little older, I find myself reaching for an all-black outfit whenever I don’t know what to wear. This might be an out-of-season opinion, but wearing all black is one of my favorite summer work outfits.

I love wearing my black jeans, black sneakers, black ankle boots, and black dresses just as much as the next person, but I still want to look like I have a bit of a personality when I get dressed in the morning. Because I’m always interested in adding a little bit of *spice* to my mostly-black wardrobe, I tend to look towards the runway and my favorite street style stars for inspiration. Wearing one color all over can feel a little boring, but I’ve found that playing with textures and proportions is the key to making even the most simple ensembles feel a little more elevated.

Ahead, I broke down a few ways to style your all-black outfits with some inspiration courtesy of both the Fall/Winter 2023 and Resort runways as well as a few top models like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more. Plus, I’ve included a few pieces you can shop for to emulate the same looks.

Keep It Simple

(Image credit: Y Project; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Rokh )

I know this sounds simple, but wearing jeans and a black T-shirt or top is always a good idea. Not only does it work for just about every single type of event, but it's so easily elevated. You can go for a black tube top with a pair of high-waisted jeans on a night out, or wear an oversized tee with a pair of trousers for a trip into the office. At Y/Project for Fall 2023, a bustier-style top was styled with baggy jeans. At Rokh for the same season, a cut-out strapless top was paired with washed-black denim for a bit of subtle contrast.

Sheer Excitement

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs; Gotham/GC Images; Versace )

The sheer trend is still going strong, but you don't need to bare it all to keep up with the trend. Try going for a sheer dress like Bella Hadid did and style it under an oversized leather jacket or denim jacket. Or, wear it without anything on top and layer it over the matching lingerie set of your choice. At Marc Jacobs for Fall 2023, this looked like a sheer black catsuit under an oversized blazer with pointed-toe ballet flats. Versace instead opted for a sheer black turtleneck with a pair of black shors and strappy heeled sandals for their Fall 2023 show in Los Angeles.

Turn Up The Volume

(Image credit: Fear of God; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Sacai)

Playing with proportions is a great way to take your basic all-black outfit and give it a fashionable edge. Lori Harvey did this in a subtle way by pairing her nylon cargo pants with a fitted top, but designers at brands like Fear of God and Sacai took a more dramatic approach on the runways. The former did so by layering an oversized long coat over a slim-fitting pair of trousers and a blouse, while the latter opted for a high-low bubble skirt with a fitted long-sleeve tee.

Hi, Shine

(Image credit: Chanel; Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images; Max Mara)

Even if you're not a magpie at heart, you can't deny the joy of wearing a little something sparkly from time to time. Wearing a monochromatic outfit is a great way to play with sparkle because it's surprisingly subtle. At Chanel, a tweed skirt and matching jacket elevated what would normally be an office-ready silhouette into something that's more nighttime-appropriate. At Max Mara, sparkly 3D flowers took a simple black shift dress into one that feels a little more playful.

Double or Nothing

(Image credit: Coach; Neil Mockford/GC Images; Khaite )

Leather pants and a leather jacket? Yes, please! I love this look for the fall and winter seasons. Leather isn't always a great idea in the summer, but you could always opt for a pair of leather shorts or a lighter-weight leather shirt in the meantime. Leather leggings are also a great idea if you wear a longer, tunic-style top!