Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Attend a BAFTAs Afterparty Together Hand in Hand

"Training Season" is over for Dua Lipa, as she has apparently found herself a new boyfriend in Callum Turner.

The singer and the actor have been sparking romance rumors since January, when they were spotted dancing together after the premiere of Turner's new Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air.

Since then, they've confirmed their item status with some heavy PDA and dates in Beverly Hills.

Most recently, Turner and Lipa were spotted attending a BAFTAs afterparty together. They held hands and seemed to only have eyes for each other.

Lipa changed out of the dramatic caped red Valentino gown she had worn for the event into a sleek black Valentino gown. She paired this with a glittering statement necklace and black clutch. Turner was dapper in a simple double-breasted black suit and tie.

Dua Lipa in red Valentino at the BAFTAs (Image credit: Getty Images)

In honor of their romance, Lipa even released her new song on his birthday. (Can you think of a better birthday gift?) The song, "Training Season" discusses all the bad dates she had to go on in order to find the right man, which just might be Turner.

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw," Lipa said as to the inspiration behind the track. "The next morning, I arrived to the studio to [songwriters] Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and, like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there."

Lipa and Turner enter a BAFTAs afterparty holding hands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa made sure to include Taylor Swift-style Easter eggs in the music video, seemingly referencing her previous boyfriends. The video starts with voicemails that seem to be from Aaron Piper, who she was linked to in 2022. She is then seen enjoying a cup of tea in the restaurant where she was first spotted with Noah Trevor over two years ago.

As the camera pans, you can see a man seated behind Lipa, who closely resembles her ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi. The art on the wall appears to be cinema posters, which is an interest she shared with her ex-boyfriend Romain Gravas. A source close to her has also previously said that Gravas used to complain about her level of fame, which may be why she is surrounded by onlookers and cameras in the video.