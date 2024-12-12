I’m a Pro Traveler—36 On-Sale Bags I’m Shopping to Conquer the Holiday Travel Season

From crossbody bags to weekenders, these under-$350 finds are must-haves.

Split image of women wearing backpack, crossbody bags, and duffel bag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By
published
in News

I'm something of a frequent flyer. I've gone on four flights in the last month and have two more trips planned before the end of the year. Loungewear sets are leading the charge regarding my airport outfit lineup, but the bags I rely on when I'm in transit are in need of an upgrade. To prepare, I'm stocking up on a few new travel bags—and using all of the end-of-season sales to do so.

While searching the web, I found a stock of on-sale travel purses and bags on sale, each serving a different purpose. A smaller crossbody bag is essential for going hands-free, while a tote bag allows you to safely carry all of your must-haves. Meanwhile, if you're traveling for work, a laptop-friendly backpack will keep it (and the rest of your essentials) protected. And for your quick getaways, a larger weekender bag is just the right size.

To simplify your shopping journey, I've rounded up my top on-sale travel bags from Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale's. Whether you're heading back to your hometown or jetting off on a tropical getaway, these picks—which hail from brands like Tumi, Tory Burch, Paravel, Coach, and more—will ensure your travel plans are smooth sailing. 'Tis the season of holiday travel.

On-Sale Crossbody Bags

There's nothing more annoying than lugging around a heavy bag all day long, which is why I deem a crossbody bag to be the most essential silhouette. To keep your things secure, opt for one that has plenty of pockets (preferably ones with zippers), as you'll find on the Tumi and Aimee Kestenberg options below. Another pro tip: Choose one with two sets of handles (as seen on the Coach and Tory Burch finds on this list) for double the styling options.

Tumi Tyler Crossbody Bag
Tumi Tyler Crossbody Bag (Was $295)

Legacy Refined Pebbly Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Legacy Refined Pebbly Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $195)

Crosstown Double Entry Leather Crossbody Bag
Aimee Kestenberg Crosstown Double Entry Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $198)

Marc Jacobs The Saddle Bag (Was $375)

Marc Jacobs The Saddle Bag (Was $375)

Vee Collective Porter Mini Nylon Messenger Bag (Was $200)

Vee Collective Porter Mini Nylon Messenger Bag (Was $200)

COACH Willow Leather Bucket Bag (Was $350)

COACH Willow Leather Bucket Bag (Was $350)

Tory Burch Small Robinson Spazzolato Leather Top-Handle Bag (Was $358)

Tory Burch Small Robinson Spazzolato Leather Top-Handle Bag (Was $358)

ALLSAINTS Ezra Quilt Crossbody (Was $249)

ALLSAINTS Ezra Quilt Crossbody (Was $249)

NAGHEDI Laguna Crossbody (Was $250)

NAGHEDI Laguna Crossbody (Was $250)

On-Sale Tote Bags

A tote bag—and a leather tote in particular—is my best friend at the airport. I love that it elevates any of my airport outfits, and I can carry everything I could possibly need in one. The Tory Burch, Aimee Kestenberg, and Naghedi options I found are perfect for my fellow overpackers. Meanwhile, the Sam Edelman and Michael Kors options will add a stylish touch of texture to your look.

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote (Was $398)

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote (Was $398)

Large Priya Woven Leather Tote
Sam Edelman Large Priya Woven Leather Tote (Was $395)

Medium Essentials Leather East/west Tote
Madewell Medium Essentials Leather East/west Tote (Was $188)

MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Leather Shoulder Tote Bag (Was $428)

MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Leather Shoulder Tote Bag (Was $428)

BOSS Faux-Leather Shopper Bag with Detachable Pouch (Was $199)

BOSS Faux-Leather Shopper Bag with Detachable Pouch (Was $199)

Aimee Kestenberg Worth It Leather Expandable Tote Bag (Was $328)

Aimee Kestenberg Worth It Leather Expandable Tote Bag (Was $328)

MAISON de SABRÉ Large Leather Snap Soft Tote (Was $349)

MAISON de SABRÉ Large Leather Snap Soft Tote (Was $349)

NAGHEDI St. Barths Large Tote (Was $340)

NAGHEDI St. Barths Large Tote (Was $340)

Tory Burch McGraw Tote (Was $398)

Tory Burch McGraw Tote (Was $398)

On-Sale Weekender Bags

I've lost track of how many times I've needed a bag for spontaneous trips and didn't have one that was just right. My usual tote bag is often too small and my carry-on luggage can be too big. So, I'm using the sales as the perfect excuse to shop for a weekender bag. They're the ideal size for multi-day hangouts with my friends or quick getaways to my hometown. The luxe-looking Maison de Sabré and Samsonite finds are calling my name, but I also love the different colorways offered by Aimee Kestenberg and Terra Thread.

Heritage Duffle Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Duffle Bag (Was $100)

Small Texel Waterproof Duffle Backpack
Rains Small Texel Waterproof Duffle Backpack (Was $170)

Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Duffle Big 60l (Was $229)

Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Duffle Big 60l (Was $229)

Aimee Kestenberg Duffle Bag (Was $228)

Aimee Kestenberg Duffle Bag (Was $228)

Terra Thread Organic Cotton Duffle Bag (Was $85)

Terra Thread Organic Cotton Duffle Bag (Was $85)

Samsonite Mobile Solutions Classic Duffel Bag (Was $240)

Samsonite Mobile Solutions Classic Duffel Bag (Was $240)

MAISON de SABRÉ Nylon Duffle Bag (Was $359)

MAISON de SABRÉ Nylon Duffle Bag (Was $359)

Paravel Fold-Up Travel Bag (Was $75)

Paravel Fold-Up Travel Bag (Was $75)

Bric's X-Bag 18
Bric's X-Bag 18" Folding Duffel (Was $150)

On-Sale Backpacks

Anytime I travel with a laptop, I reach for a trusty backpack. Leather options like Lux and Nyx's Zoe bag or the Royce New York option on this list are both sleek and stylish, while Billabong and Vee Collective's versions will provide a pop of color for the maximalists amongst us.

Voyageur Halsey Backpack
Tumi Voyageur Halsey Backpack (Was $425)

Zoe 15-Inch Laptop Backpack With Detachable Clutch
Lux and Nyx Zoe 15-Inch Laptop Backpack With Detachable Clutch (Was $445)

School's Out Corduroy Backpack
Billabong School's Out Corduroy Backpack (Was $46)

Herschel Supply Co. Unisex Little America Backpack (Was $130)

Herschel Supply Co. Unisex Little America Backpack (Was $130)

Aimee Kestenberg Bali Leather Backpack (Was $228)

Aimee Kestenberg Bali Leather Backpack (Was $228)

Vee Collective Ripstop Nylon Backpack (Was $295)

Vee Collective Ripstop Nylon Backpack (Was $295)

ROYCE New York 13
ROYCE New York 13" Laptop Pebbled Leather Backpack (Was $500)

MAISON de SABRÉ Leather Backpack (Was $359)

MAISON de SABRÉ Leather Backpack (Was $359)

Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Backpack (Was $150)

Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Backpack (Was $150)

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸