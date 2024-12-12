I’m a Pro Traveler—36 On-Sale Bags I’m Shopping to Conquer the Holiday Travel Season
From crossbody bags to weekenders, these under-$350 finds are must-haves.
I'm something of a frequent flyer. I've gone on four flights in the last month and have two more trips planned before the end of the year. Loungewear sets are leading the charge regarding my airport outfit lineup, but the bags I rely on when I'm in transit are in need of an upgrade. To prepare, I'm stocking up on a few new travel bags—and using all of the end-of-season sales to do so.
While searching the web, I found a stock of on-sale travel purses and bags on sale, each serving a different purpose. A smaller crossbody bag is essential for going hands-free, while a tote bag allows you to safely carry all of your must-haves. Meanwhile, if you're traveling for work, a laptop-friendly backpack will keep it (and the rest of your essentials) protected. And for your quick getaways, a larger weekender bag is just the right size.
To simplify your shopping journey, I've rounded up my top on-sale travel bags from Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale's. Whether you're heading back to your hometown or jetting off on a tropical getaway, these picks—which hail from brands like Tumi, Tory Burch, Paravel, Coach, and more—will ensure your travel plans are smooth sailing. 'Tis the season of holiday travel.
On-Sale Crossbody Bags
There's nothing more annoying than lugging around a heavy bag all day long, which is why I deem a crossbody bag to be the most essential silhouette. To keep your things secure, opt for one that has plenty of pockets (preferably ones with zippers), as you'll find on the Tumi and Aimee Kestenberg options below. Another pro tip: Choose one with two sets of handles (as seen on the Coach and Tory Burch finds on this list) for double the styling options.
On-Sale Tote Bags
A tote bag—and a leather tote in particular—is my best friend at the airport. I love that it elevates any of my airport outfits, and I can carry everything I could possibly need in one. The Tory Burch, Aimee Kestenberg, and Naghedi options I found are perfect for my fellow overpackers. Meanwhile, the Sam Edelman and Michael Kors options will add a stylish touch of texture to your look.
On-Sale Weekender Bags
I've lost track of how many times I've needed a bag for spontaneous trips and didn't have one that was just right. My usual tote bag is often too small and my carry-on luggage can be too big. So, I'm using the sales as the perfect excuse to shop for a weekender bag. They're the ideal size for multi-day hangouts with my friends or quick getaways to my hometown. The luxe-looking Maison de Sabré and Samsonite finds are calling my name, but I also love the different colorways offered by Aimee Kestenberg and Terra Thread.
On-Sale Backpacks
Anytime I travel with a laptop, I reach for a trusty backpack. Leather options like Lux and Nyx's Zoe bag or the Royce New York option on this list are both sleek and stylish, while Billabong and Vee Collective's versions will provide a pop of color for the maximalists amongst us.
