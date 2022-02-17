UGG Just Released a Sustainable New Apparel Collection
Both my 2008 self and my 2022 self are crying.
It's a big day! Iconic shoe brand UGG announced on Thursday that their Spring/Summer 2022 collection would include a line of "Organic Essentials" made from high-quality, organic cotton, intended to last long so that consumers can cut down on purchasing wasteful amounts of clothing. The collection's pieces, which come in neutral colors along with exciting neon shades, are made with production methods that utilize 80 percent less energy, 38 percent less water, and result in 70 percent fewer greenhouse gases. Their cotton is also grown without employing any pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals that damage soil and contaminate groundwater.
This initiative is part of UGG's FEEL GOOD pledge, which promises to reduce the company's carbon footprint and play a role in pulling fashion toward a more sustainable future.
It helps, too, that the line is beautiful. Whether you're looking for something to lounge around the house in or you're on the hunt for your next gym outfit, there's something in this extensive collection for you.
Looking for a little inspiration? Check out the contents of my shopping cart below.
Zayley Bralette
This bralette, which comes in both pink and yellow, provides plenty of coverage for a morning gym run or even for a funky peek-a-boo look beneath an open cardigan.
Rilynn Biker Short
Channel your inner Princess Diana with a good pair of bike shorts, but make it fun with UGG's taffy pink or highlighter yellow version.
Uma Tee Shirt
This comfortable closet essential comes in four colors: white, gray, black, and this beautiful clay pink.
Tana Cropped Tee
This fashionable, free-flowing crop top comes in pink, heather gray, and, of course, classic white.
Daniella Sweatpant
These soft, cerulean-colored pants sit high on your waist would match beautifully with the Tana cropped tee.
Chrissy Short
These shorts, which UGG carries in both black and pink, sit at a perfect length that balances modesty with loose, athletic comfort.
Zoey T-Shirt Dress
I can't decide whether I want this dress in black or in clay pink. This boyish silhouette is complemented by the mid-thigh length of the piece, giving it just the right balance of cute and casual. Dress it up with heels or go full-on sporty with a pair of chunky sneakers.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
