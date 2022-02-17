UGG Just Released a Sustainable New Apparel Collection

It's a big day! Iconic shoe brand UGG announced on Thursday that their Spring/Summer 2022 collection would include a line of "Organic Essentials" made from high-quality, organic cotton, intended to last long so that consumers can cut down on purchasing wasteful amounts of clothing. The collection's pieces, which come in neutral colors along with exciting neon shades, are made with production methods that utilize 80 percent less energy, 38 percent less water, and result in 70 percent fewer greenhouse gases. Their cotton is also grown without employing any pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals that damage soil and contaminate groundwater.

This initiative is part of UGG's FEEL GOOD pledge, which promises to reduce the company's carbon footprint and play a role in pulling fashion toward a more sustainable future.

It helps, too, that the line is beautiful. Whether you're looking for something to lounge around the house in or you're on the hunt for your next gym outfit, there's something in this extensive collection for you.

Looking for a little inspiration? Check out the contents of my shopping cart below.

Zayley Bralette $38 at ugg.com This bralette, which comes in both pink and yellow, provides plenty of coverage for a morning gym run or even for a funky peek-a-boo look beneath an open cardigan.

Rilynn Biker Short $58 at ugg.com Channel your inner Princess Diana with a good pair of bike shorts, but make it fun with UGG's taffy pink or highlighter yellow version.

Uma Tee Shirt $58 at ugg.com This comfortable closet essential comes in four colors: white, gray, black, and this beautiful clay pink.

Daniella Sweatpant $88 at ugg.com These soft, cerulean-colored pants sit high on your waist would match beautifully with the Tana cropped tee.

Chrissy Short $68 at ugg.com These shorts, which UGG carries in both black and pink, sit at a perfect length that balances modesty with loose, athletic comfort.