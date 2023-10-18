Victoria’s Secret and Pink Just Launched Adaptive Intimates

When Victoria's Secret announced its efforts to re-brand, the fashion world was rightfully skeptical. For years, the lingerie brand faced critique. The company vowed to extend body diversity in its campaigns, starting with VS Collective , a consulting partnership with Megan Rapione, Paloma Elsesser, and Bella Hadid. While, sometimes, it's difficult to discern between marketing and genuine change, the latter is proving true for the household lingerie label, particularly with its latest venture: Victoria's Secret and PINK Adaptive Collection—their first-ever collection of intimates for women with disabilities.

Pulling from its signature Body by Victoria and Wear Everywhere lines, the adaptive collection consists of modular underwear and bras featuring magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps. Victoria's Secret provided a sneak peek of its newly launched adaptive line during its Runway of Dreams show, which debuted this fall at New York Fashion Week. Models in wheelchairs and prosthetics strutted on the runway wearing the easy-to-clasp bras and magnetic strapped panties. A first for the brand, whose mission aims to celebrate women of all body types, sizes, and abilities.

(Image credit: Victoria's Secret)

The adaptive line was created with the support of GAMUT, a talent consulting agency that works with and represents those with disabilities. Direct feedback from those with disabilities was considered throughout the design process, and each product went through extensive wear testing, focus groups, and feedback panels. It also earned the GAMUT Seal of Approval, a rare certification demonstrating the inclusion of those with disabilities in the production process.

"From development to marketing, women with disabilities were at the forefront of bringing VS and PINK Adaptive to life," said Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer at Victoria's Secret, in a statement. "We're pleased to continue to honor, welcome, and champion all women in such an authentic way through this new collection."

(Image credit: Victoria's Secret)

With fashion brands, it's common to see pledges of inclusivity get lost in translation on their way to being sold to the public. Sure, the collection can be primed for the stage and seemingly ticks the right boxes, but how about the real-life shoppers? However, Victoria's Secret illustrates its commitment to change and genuine inclusivity with its new adaptive line.

Victoria's Secret is now the first major fashion brand to offer adaptive products both in-store and online. You'll find an edit of items to shop below, too. In line with the collection's theme of accessibility, prices are wonderfully affordable, starting at $16.50 for panties and $36.95 for bras.