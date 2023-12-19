If Kendall Jenner's recent après-ski style has taught us one thing, it's that it's finally time to enter our bougie (faux) fur coat era. After carving up the mountains of Aspen, Kendall stepped out in yet another luxurious fur coat—this time with a futuristic twist. The model slash entrepreneur is enjoying a Colorado vacation with friends while promoting the opening of FWRD's newest Aspen pop-up shop (coincidentally following news of her breakup with rapper Bad Bunny). Of course, a post-breakup trip means dressing to the nines whenever an opportunity presents itself. Just the other day, Kendall wrapped up in a $27,000 Phoebe Philo fur coat for a night out, and shortly after, the model took to the snow-covered streets wearing a Balenciaga faux fur coat from the label's Resort '24 Collection.

The opulent coat is clearly the hero piece here, but it's hard to miss the alien-core (yes, we just coined that) eyewear Kendall paired with her look. Her futuristic, bug-eyed sunglasses are courtesy of Gucci and are currently available to shop on Farfetch. Kendall usually steers away from ultra-modern accessories and opts for more minimalist, classic pieces, but these sunnies could signal a new, more daring era for Kendall. Perhaps she's taking a cue from sister Kim Kardashian, who loves a statement sunglass moment.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Just last week, Jenner made another atypical fashion choice by opting for a gothic black Rick Owens outfit, steering away from her usual quiet luxury style. We're not saying Jenner is entirely switching out her love of Khaite and The Row for Rick Owens and Balenciaga, but it is interesting, no?

Speaking of quiet luxury, extravagant fur coats can undoubtedly border on garish if not styled properly, specifically in an après-ski setting. Of course, Kendall, being the "It" girl she is, knows how to avoid this. Instead of giving Real Housewives of Salt Lake City vibes (those ladies sure do love a supersized shield style), Kendall's fashion-forward sunglasses and Gia Borghini knee-high black leather boots provide a youthful air to her off-duty Aspen look.

The 818-brand founder wasn't the only celebrity with a wintery fur moment. Hailey Bieber joined Jenner on the weekend getaway, feeding us two faux fur coat Ferragamo coats while out and about. We love seeing the two through-and-through California girls wear more cold weather-centric outfits, a stark contrast to their typical Cali-winter lightweight coats. While Jenner and her pals are likely hanging up their furs and jetting home soon from their ski getaway, we can only look forward to the Jenner-Kardashian clan's holiday fashion extravaganza this upcoming weekend.