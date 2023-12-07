Kim Kardashian Carried Yet Another Absurd Handbag: A Crystallized Stiletto

When you’re Kim Kardashian, sitting courtside at the Lakers game in head-to-toe Balenciaga is less than shocking. In fact, it’s to be expected. But showing up to the game with a crystal-embellished stiletto that doubles as a purse in hand? Now, that's something we need to discuss. The SKIMS mogul attended the Lakers game on Dec. 5 with her son Saint West and flew anything but under the radar. While we lowly sports watchers might carry a foam finger or an extra-large popcorn into the arena, Kardashian carried Balenciaga's heel clutch, a Cinderella-esque stiletto-turned-purse fresh from the brand's pre-fall 2024 collection.
Naturally, Kim's shoe purse wasn't her only outrageous accessory in tow. She also sported a pair of wrap-around Balengiaca shield-style sunglasses that added even more dystopian energy to her monochrome skin-tight bodysuit and oversized leather jacket outfit. There's no denying her look is completely absurd for a basketball outing, but if 2023 taught us one thing, it's that sports games aren't about sports—they're about fashion statements!
Now, let's get back to more discussion on Balenciaga's heel clutch. The purse, which we can only imagine fits a travel-sized lip gloss and perhaps an air tag, debuted a few days ago on the streets of Los Angeles during Balenciaga's latest runway show. The silhouette, modeled after the label's infamous "knife" shoe, also comes in an all-black option. Kim wasn't the first to take the shoe-bag out for a spin-off runway, though. Bottoms star Rachel Sennott recently carried the black colorway during the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Dec 3rd, so we can only guess this purse will be for 2024, what the J.W. Anderson Pigeon purse was for 2023. It's just another satirical handbag for us fashionphiles to pine over *sighs*.
Kim is making a habit of catching headlines with her unique choice of handbags. Just last week, the reality TV star-entrepreneur-upcoming movie star was seen carrying a mega-sized Birkin bag with a resale value of $110,000. The Kardashians are known to have an impressive Birkin collection, but the "ludicrously capacious" style still left our jaws dropped. As if those two bags weren't enough silliness for one week, while attending the Balenciaga L.A. show, the fashion house's creative director, Demna, suited Kim in yet another nonsensical handbag—an Erewhon paper shopping bag.
At this point, we must ask ourselves, "When will the madness end?!" and "Should I carry my pointed-toe heel as a purse instead of on my feet?" Answers: never and probably.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
The Red Carpet For 'The Color Purple' Was Back-to-Back Dazzling Looks
Have you seen Ciara?!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Cartier's New Exhibit Takes You on a Journey Through Time
The show celebrates the luxury watch house's profound legacy in full.
By Emma Childs
-
Pamela Anderson Went Makeup-Free Again For This (Excellent) Reason
"I'm going to challenge beauty."
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Jennifer Lopez's Bold Breastplate Symbolized Feminine Strength
"The things that women are usually criticized for are actually our superpowers."
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Julia Roberts Is Here to Convince You to Wear a Short Suit
In the past week, the actress has worn not one but two leggy, tailored sets.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Emma Stone Nailed Modern Mod Fashion in a Swinging '60s Skirt Suit
The "Poor Things" actress made the retro look feel fresh and contemporary.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Emma Corrin's Pantless Tuxedo Was a Love Letter to Princess Diana
The actor applied their signature quirky-cool style to an iconic 1985 Lady Di look.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Russell's Floral Loewe Dress Transformed Her Into a Garden Fairy
She *is* the moment.
By Melony Forcier
-
Sofia Richie Just Proved Exactly Why She's the Quiet Luxury Queen
Richie has a knack for making everything look put-together—including loungewear.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Hailey Bieber Is Fashion's Newest "Blokette"
She personified the tomboy-meets-girly-girl trend in a soccer jersey and micro mini skirt.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Anne Hathaway Fulfills Her Foodie Dreams in a Spaghetti-Inspired Valentino Dress
She told red carpet reporters she "always dreamed of being pasta."
By Melony Forcier