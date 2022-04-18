What I Wear to Work: Sara Naghedi
The handbag designer sticks to the classics for easy dressing.
In a bi-weekly series, we're interviewing female executives, founders, CEOs—basically, boss ladies—on their "power suit," a.k.a. the outfit they wear every day for easy dressing to conquer whatever the job throws at them.
For Sara Naghedi, everything changed in 2015 when she became a mother. She was no longer proud of her work at the fast-fashion brand where she had spent a decade as a bag designer.
In 2016, as a side project and a creative outlet, the new mother began to design a handful of seasonless handbags on her own terms—which, for Naghedi, meant ethically and sustainably produced in small batches. In 2020, she decided there was no better time to shift her career focus, and Naghedi, her eponymous handbag line, became a full-time job.
The collection, known for its versatile handwoven neoprene totes —great for traveling and work—started as a direct-to-consumer brand. Stores like Bloomingdales and Shopbop have since picked it up.
As a result, the entrepreneur has been busier than ever. We sat down with the designer to chat about home office wardrobes, investment pieces, and mood-boosting fashion.
On Her Morning Routine:
I have three children, a 5-year-old daughter, and 3-year-old twin boys. They've been waking up early and not affording me the chance to get ready for the day. Ideally, I'd like to do that. Every day is a little different for me. The mornings are hectic, and my kids run my schedule. Sometimes I work out after dropping them off at school, and then I come home and change for the day. One significant change for us in COVID was that we left our showroom. My co-founder and I now work from home.
On Her Work-From-Home Uniform:
In the summer months, I wear dresses, dresses, dresses. It's a no-brainer in the morning, but I feel put together. When I want a minimalist aesthetic, I love Toteme and Jil Sander.
I just bought a beautiful cotton Jil Sander dress that I plan to wear in the summer. I can dress it up or dress it down— you can't go wrong with that.
For feminine pieces, I reach for Agua Bendita. I am obsessed with them right now. Looking at their dresses makes me happy.
On Her Shopping Philosophy:
When you're in this line of work, you are constantly browsing. It's essential to see what's out there— but I try not to shop too frequently.
I always loved going into stores and shopping. I wouldn't say I like the whole return process, and I'd like to try things on and make sure they fit. But since COVID, I've transitioned to more online shopping.
Seasonally, I ask myself what I might need, like a replacement jacket, a blazer, or a sweater.
I was never big on trends. I like classics. I've moved towards purchasing long-lasting pieces in the past five or six years. I know that those higher-priced items will stay in my closet.
Shop Sara's Favorite Pieces
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
This Line Of Vegan Products Single-Handedly Cured My Stress Acne
Hey Bud specializes in hemp-based skincare—a godsend for combination skin like mine.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Power Pick: Willow® Breast Pumps Are Exactly What a New Parent Needs
Hands-free and cord-free pump options that allow you to live life—and pump.
By Sponsored
-
The 14 Best Drama Movies of 2022 (So Far)
From acclaimed indie films to music biopics.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
What Mona Akhavi, CEO of VRAI Jewelry, Wears to Work
For the leader, transparency is a leading factor in her getting-dressed philosophy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
WW CEO Mindy Grossman's Getting Dressed Mantra Is all About Feeling Good
The power woman's approach to daily power dressing is methodical—but that doesn't mean boring.
By Sara Holzman
-
Jessie Randall Builds Her Outfits From the Shoe Up
The designer seeks out pieces that are crafted with care for her own work wardrobe.
By Sara Holzman
-
You've Got the Power
Today's assertive dressing isn't a nod to exclusivity. In fact, it's more about simplicity. Slip into the pieces that make you feel empowered. Period.
By Sara Holzman
-
What Draper James Designer, Kathryn Sukey, Wears to Work
Reese Witherspoon's design partner thinks about fashion before falling asleep.
By Sara Holzman
-
Workwear Wardrobe Inspiration for Those With a Case of the Mondays
After a weekend spent sipping mimosas with your pals or lounging on your couch, dressing for the office Monday can be depressing. That's why we're bringing you some serious workwear inspiration for the week.
By Emily Rekstis
-
Big Girl in a Skinny World: How to Dress for a Job Interview
Now more than ever, a first impression can make or break a job interview -- your outfit can be just as important as your resume.
By Marie Claire Fashionista