Ariana Grande Sat Out the 2025 Grammys
The pop star hasn't attended music's biggest night since 2020.
Although Ariana Grande is in the running for three Grammy awards—including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Dance Pop Recording—she decided to skip the red carpet this evening. While fans have pondered her whereabouts, it seems as though the Wicked actress is somewhere other than the awards show.
Grande's last Grammy appearance was in 2020 when she championed two extraordinary ensembles styled by the one and only Law Roach. Her first look featured a powdery gray Giambattista Valli gown covered in billowing layers of tulle. Grande elevated her show-stopping dress with a pair of opera gloves that added an undeniable dose of drama.
Shortly after making jaws drop, Grande changed into a two-piece Schiaparelli set that closely resembled her first outfit. The sophisticated getup showcased a cropped satin top trimmed in shimmering crystals and a voluminous bow-adorned skirt that appeared to be layered above a sprawling crinoline. The one part of her look that remained the same? Her elegant opera gloves.
A quick glance at Grande’s style file will reveal that she often relies on retro-inspired opera gloves to enhance her outfits. Take, for example, her Golden Globes look. To celebrate her first-ever nomination for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, Grande wore white satin opera gloves alongside a sequin-adorned Givenchy dress from the label’s Haute Couture Spring 1966 collection. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her buttery yellow vintage gown delivered a not-so-subtle nod to the yellow brick road.
Even though Grande skipped the 2025 Grammys Awards this evening, she's bound to make a red-carpet appearance soon. The multi-talented star was recently placed in the Best Supporting Actress category for the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will take place this March—so stay tuned.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
