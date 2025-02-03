Ariana Grande Sat Out the 2025 Grammys

The pop star hasn't attended music's biggest night since 2020.

ariana grande
Although Ariana Grande is in the running for three Grammy awards—including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Dance Pop Recording—she decided to skip the red carpet this evening. While fans have pondered her whereabouts, it seems as though the Wicked actress is somewhere other than the awards show.

Grande's last Grammy appearance was in 2020 when she championed two extraordinary ensembles styled by the one and only Law Roach. Her first look featured a powdery gray Giambattista Valli gown covered in billowing layers of tulle. Grande elevated her show-stopping dress with a pair of opera gloves that added an undeniable dose of drama.

Ariana Grande wearing Giambattista Valli at the 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande wears Giambattista Valli while attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Shortly after making jaws drop, Grande changed into a two-piece Schiaparelli set that closely resembled her first outfit. The sophisticated getup showcased a cropped satin top trimmed in shimmering crystals and a voluminous bow-adorned skirt that appeared to be layered above a sprawling crinoline. The one part of her look that remained the same? Her elegant opera gloves.

Ariana Grande wearing Schiaparelli at the 2020 Grammys

After an outfit change at the 2020 Grammys, Grande unveils a Schiaparelli set.

A quick glance at Grande’s style file will reveal that she often relies on retro-inspired opera gloves to enhance her outfits. Take, for example, her Golden Globes look. To celebrate her first-ever nomination for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, Grande wore white satin opera gloves alongside a sequin-adorned Givenchy dress from the label’s Haute Couture Spring 1966 collection. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her buttery yellow vintage gown delivered a not-so-subtle nod to the yellow brick road.

Ariana Grande wearing a Givenchy dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Grande pays homage toWicked in a symbolic gown designed by Givenchy.

Even though Grande skipped the 2025 Grammys Awards this evening, she's bound to make a red-carpet appearance soon. The multi-talented star was recently placed in the Best Supporting Actress category for the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will take place this March—so stay tuned.

