See Every Look From the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
Music's biggest night did not let us down with eye-catching moments.
Welcome to music's biggest night of the year—the 67th annual Grammy Awards—which has arrived, bringing the most notable names (and some incredible Grammys fashion) in the industry to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fifth consecutive year, and the lineup of performances is stacked, with Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Cynthia Erivo all set to take the stage. However, I'm most amped to see Grammy nominees execute their style on the red carpet.
Over the years, many unforgettable fashion outfits have been worn on the Grammys red carpet. Who could forget Jennifer Lopez's naval-gazing Versace gown, which may or may not have led to the invention of Google Images? Undoubtedly, the stars will bring their style A-game this year, too. Kacey Musgraves has already stepped on the red carpet in her signature country glam, wearing a gown featuring a sequined skirt and a white Ralph Lauren tank top. Willow Smith wore a beaded two-piece set with an oversized black coat.
What did your favorite musician wear to the 2025 Grammys? Keep scrolling to see every A-lister hit the Grammys red carpet in real-time, and make sure to watch this space for live updates.
Victoria Monét
Lady Gaga in Samuel Lewis and Tiffany & Co.
Taylor Swift in Custom Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer
Lainey Wilson
Shaboozey
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co styled by Bradley Kenneth
Madison Beer in Miss Sohee
Coco Jones in Custom Defaïence styled by Maeve Riley
Cardi B in Custom Roberto Cavalli
Tems
Paris Hilton
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Atelier
Olivia Rodrigo in Vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co.
Heidi Klum
Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture styled by Chris Horan
Doechii in Thom Browne
Nikki Glaser in Stella McCartney and Jared Atelier
Chrissy Teigen in Christian Siriano styled by Alana Van Deraa
Troye Sivan in custom Prada
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
Finneas in Zegna and Claudia Sulewski in Vivienne Westwood
Sheryl Crow in Missoni
Sabrina Carpenter in custom JW Anderson and Chopard styled by Jared Ellner
Billie Eilish in Prada
St. Vincent in Armani and Cartier
Raye in Armani Privé styled by Eniola Dare
Tori Kelly in Valdrin Sahiti
Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture styled by Genesis Webb
Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren styled by Maddie Louviere
Willow Smith in McQueen
Kelsea Ballerini in Tamara Ralph Couture and Jared Atelier styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
