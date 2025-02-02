See Every Look From the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night did not let us down with eye-catching moments.

Split image of Chappell roan, sabrina carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and doechii attending the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Welcome to music's biggest night of the year—the 67th annual Grammy Awards—which has arrived, bringing the most notable names (and some incredible Grammys fashion) in the industry to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fifth consecutive year, and the lineup of performances is stacked, with Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Cynthia Erivo all set to take the stage. However, I'm most amped to see Grammy nominees execute their style on the red carpet.

Over the years, many unforgettable fashion outfits have been ﻿worn on the Grammys red carpet. Who could forget Jennifer Lopez's naval-gazing Versace gown, which may or may not have led to the invention of Google Images? Undoubtedly, the stars will bring their style A-game this year, too. Kacey Musgraves has already stepped on the red carpet in her signature country glam, wearing a gown featuring a sequined skirt and a white Ralph Lauren tank top. Willow Smith wore a beaded two-piece set with an oversized black coat.

What did your favorite musician wear to the 2025 Grammys? Keep scrolling to see every A-lister hit the Grammys red carpet in real-time, and make sure to watch this space for live updates.

 Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga in Samuel Lewis and Tiffany & Co.

US singer, actress Lady Gaga arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift in Custom Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co styled by Bradley Kenneth

Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison Beer in Miss Sohee

) Madison Beer attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Jones in Custom Defaïence styled by Maeve Riley

US singer Coco Jones arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B in Custom Roberto Cavalli

Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tems

Tems attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Atelier

Cynthia Erivo attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo in Vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co.

US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture styled by Chris Horan

Charli XCX attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii in Thom Browne

Doechii attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser in Stella McCartney and Jared Atelier

Nikki Glaser attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen in Christian Siriano styled by Alana Van Deraa

Chrissy Teigen attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Troye Sivan in custom Prada

Troye Sivan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Gracie Abrams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finneas in Zegna and Claudia Sulewski in Vivienne Westwood

FINNEAS and Claudia Sulewski attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Crow in Missoni

Sheryl Crow attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter in custom JW Anderson and Chopard styled by Jared Ellner

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish in Prada

Billie Eilish attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

St. Vincent in Armani and Cartier

St. Vincent at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.*

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raye in Armani Privé styled by Eniola Dare

Raye attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tori Kelly in Valdrin Sahiti

Tori Kelly attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture styled by Genesis Webb

Chappell Roan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren styled by Maddie Louviere

Kacey Musgraves at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Willow Smith in McQueen

Willow Smith attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini in Tamara Ralph Couture and Jared Atelier styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

