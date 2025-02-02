See Every Look From the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet

Welcome to music's biggest night of the year—the 67th annual Grammy Awards—which has arrived, bringing the most notable names (and some incredible Grammys fashion) in the industry to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fifth consecutive year, and the lineup of performances is stacked, with Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Cynthia Erivo all set to take the stage. However, I'm most amped to see Grammy nominees execute their style on the red carpet.

Over the years, many unforgettable fashion outfits have been ﻿worn on the Grammys red carpet. Who could forget Jennifer Lopez's naval-gazing Versace gown, which may or may not have led to the invention of Google Images? Undoubtedly, the stars will bring their style A-game this year, too. Kacey Musgraves has already stepped on the red carpet in her signature country glam, wearing a gown featuring a sequined skirt and a white Ralph Lauren tank top. Willow Smith wore a beaded two-piece set with an oversized black coat.

What did your favorite musician wear to the 2025 Grammys? Keep scrolling to see every A-lister hit the Grammys red carpet in real-time, and make sure to watch this space for live updates.

Victoria Monét

Lady Gaga in Samuel Lewis and Tiffany & Co.

Taylor Swift in Custom Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer

Lainey Wilson

Shaboozey

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co styled by Bradley Kenneth

Madison Beer in Miss Sohee

Coco Jones in Custom Defaïence styled by Maeve Riley

Cardi B in Custom Roberto Cavalli

Tems

Paris Hilton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Atelier

Olivia Rodrigo in Vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co.

Heidi Klum

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture styled by Chris Horan

Doechii in Thom Browne

Nikki Glaser in Stella McCartney and Jared Atelier

Chrissy Teigen in Christian Siriano styled by Alana Van Deraa

Troye Sivan in custom Prada

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Finneas in Zegna and Claudia Sulewski in Vivienne Westwood

Sheryl Crow in Missoni

Sabrina Carpenter in custom JW Anderson and Chopard styled by Jared Ellner

Billie Eilish in Prada

St. Vincent in Armani and Cartier

Raye in Armani Privé styled by Eniola Dare

Tori Kelly in Valdrin Sahiti

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture styled by Genesis Webb

Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren styled by Maddie Louviere

Willow Smith in McQueen

Kelsea Ballerini in Tamara Ralph Couture and Jared Atelier styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

