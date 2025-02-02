Refresh

Cynthia Erivo garnered a standing ovation for her magical rendition of "Fly Me to the Moon." Her strapless black ballgown defied gravity with a high-low hemline and a voluminous exposed petticoat. Paired with balletcore lace-up platform heels and a beaded black pillbox hat, the singer performed a moving tribute to the late Quincy Jones. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be floating atop a beige sequin cloud as she presented the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album to Shakira. The star styled her iridescent bustle with a glossy nude lip, cream-colored velvet platform sandals, and a skintight black turtleneck. The form-fitting crop top also came equipped with built-in opera gloves. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a whirlwind year, Roan accepted the very-much-deserved Grammy for Best New Artist in Acne Studios. Her emotional speech called out major record labels for not adequately caring for its artists and asked for support for developing artists everywhere. It was the perfect moment for the singer, who has been an advocate for artists’ rights over the course of her career. —Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in more than 50 years, and the dress she wore to accept her award deserves all the praise. She sparkled in a custom Schiaparelli gown adorned with embellished paisley prints, which symbolized a clever nod to Western-inspired fashion. This moment—and her dress—will go down in history. —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lady Gaga has debuted what the fashion of her Mayhem era will look like—and it involves lots of black, leather, and lace-ups. On the red carpet, the pop icon chose an ink-colored Victorian-inspired ball gown by emerging designer Samuel Lewis with a voluminous bustle and dramatic corset detailing. Later, in a 180-degree vibe switch, Gaga transformed into a bohemian California dreamer in an off-white floral Valentino gown with a doily-like bib collar and sheer lace gloves. —Emma Childs, fashion features editor (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best New Artist contender RAYE belted out an all-too-fitting rendition of “Oscar Winning Tears" in a plunging long-sleeved gown covered in black sequins. The British soul artist is also nominated in two other categories tonight: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

While performing "Denial Is a River," Doechii's backup dancers ripped off the rapper's gray Thom Brown suit to reveal a stark white bra and pair of red and blue-banded briefs. —Emma Childs, fashion features editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grammys red carpet is always hard to narrow down to a top ten best-dressed, but a few looks lit up Marie Claire editors' Slack the minute they hit the carpet. Our collective jaws dropped at Chappell Roan's Degas-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown; ditto for Doechii's preppy Thom Browne moment. One of the evening's top looks didn't even go on the step-and-repeat: Beyoncé saved her outfit's reveal for last by sneaking into the ceremony, and then unveiling her Cowboy Carter-themed paisley dress onstage while accepting the Best Country Album award. (Mic drop, amiright?) I'd written before the awards that this year's Grammy nominees understood the link between personal style and performance better than any other class. Their choices for the red carpet proved it. —Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappell Roan turned the Grammys into her very own "Pink Pony Club." For a performance of the ballad—along with a sensational rendition of "Good Luck, Babe!'—the pop star donned a rhinestone-studded leather corset with black, pink, and purple paneling. Needless to say, stylist Genesis Webb can add this cowgirl-meets-biker chick costume change to a long list of incredible concert outfits the star has worn on tour as well as the red carpet. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still out of breath from performing only moments before, Sabrina Carpenter accepted her best pop vocal album win—her first-ever Grammy—clad in a strapless gold column dress accented with iridescent rainbow beads. A sparkling pair of platform ankle-strap heels were made to match the dazzling trophy gown. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter slipped out of her backless baby blue JW Anderson gown to sing a medley of Grammy-nominated songs from her hit album, Short 'n Sweet. Impressively, the pint-sized pop star squeezed not one, but two costume changes into the performance. After hitting the stage in a black sequin tuxedo mini dress accessorized with a bedazzled cane, she peeled off the shell to reveal yet another ensemble underneath it: a strapless powder blue beaded corset playsuit. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish changed out of her Prada red carpet ensemble to perform her Grammy-nominated hit "Birds of a Feather." Instead, the 23-year-old crooned in a look closer to those she sports on a daily basis: a golden yellow jersey with black stripes, gray baggy jeans, and sneakers. She covered her new octopus haircut with a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and completed the look with a long pearl necklace. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After walking the red carpet in a canary yellow Jean Paul Gaultier gown, Chappell Roan swapped the vintage gem out for a blue turtleneck corset dress. With statement shoulders, a lace bodice, and a skirt constructed from hundreds of layered pleats, the look felt decidedly Poor Things-coded. Somehow, she even found the time to redo her makeup. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After more than a year of Tortured Poets black and white, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2025 Grammys in screaming color. She and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer paid homage to her recent penchant for cinched-in corsets with a glittering, ruby-red Vivienne Westwood mini. Some people might look at this dress and see a Kansas City Chiefs reference, but I see an allusion to her own own. The teeny-tiny T charm on her leg seems to be a reference to the TTPD track "Guilty As Sin?", where the chorus asks, "What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh, only in my mind? —Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus bravely debuted a jellyfish haircut with chunky highlights at the Grammys. The spirit of rock n' roll was alive and well in her leather Saint Laurent halter dress, which showcased her abs wit a daring midriff cut-out. Gold bangles finished the '70s-inspired ensemble. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B commanded attention in a metallic mermaid gown with a feather skirt. With an elegantly curled brunette bob and smoldering brown eye makeup, the rapper looked like an Old Hollywood siren in the glitzy custom Roberto Cavalli dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dishrag but make it fashion was the vibe of Charli XCX's dusty blue custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown. With a snatched corset bodice and hand-shredded chiffon, the dress almost looked like it had been put through a long night of clubbing. Bratty thong sandal boots with cut-outs climbing up her calves completed the look. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Olivia Rodrigo tapped Versace's archives for her Grammys red carpet gown. While last year's pick skewed demure with a butter-yellow palette and dainty crystal embellishments, this one revealed way more than it concealed. The front had a plunging keyhole cut-out; the back was actually backless. Good 4 her. —Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii chose top-to-toe Thom Browne, including a white button-down shirt, sculptural striped gown, and matching necktie. The rapper, up for four awards tonight, was prepster perfection. —Emma Childs, fashion features editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend turned up the heat in moody matching outfits. The model poured herself into a sheer black corset gown with exposed boning and a mermaid silhouette from Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection. Legend wore a chocolate brown diamond-print suit paired with a frilly silk scarf instead of a tie. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski eschewed color-coordination in favor of looks that showcased their respective personal styles. The ginger-haired producer opted for a burgundy suit from Zegna. The model, meanwhile, stunned in an emerald green Vivienne Westwood corset dress. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 2025 Grammys red carpet, Billie Eilish embraced personal style in a streamlined Prada outfit. Her laid-back look featured baggy trousers and a jacket to match—a straightforward uniform that she often pulls from her style playbook. —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams's ethereal custom Chanel look took after the brand’s iconic brides with a sheer chiffon hood and lightweight, your-skin-but-butter glam. Chanel High Jewelry only accented her gorgeous, angelic look. —Julia Marzovilla, fashion e-commerce editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter really did look like a lifesize Polly Pocket doll in her icy blue JW Anderson drop-waist halter gown embellished with a tonal feathers. But the real gag of this lingerie-inspired ensemble is the 50-carat Chopard diamond pendant necklace trailing down her back. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer Sabrina Carpenter wears a baby blue silk and feather gown from JW Anderson at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images) Sabrina Carpenter tops her backless look with a gigantic Chopard diamond pendant necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori put their signature couple style on full display. West dressed in a monochromatic black ensemble accessorized with sunglasses and a silver pendant necklace. Censori followed the naked dressing trend to its natural conclusion in a complete see-through nude mesh mini dress.

Music isn't the only thing on nominees' minds tonight. Grammys attendees are raising funds for victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires as they walk the carpet. And in an extra show of support for the victims and first responders, they're wearing tiny blue heart pins provided by MusiCares. —Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappell Roan pulled a vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier gown from the fashion archives for the ceremony. With its canary yellow color, fruit accouterments, and an authentic feathered headpiece, Roan's look is already a clear evening standout. —Emma Childs, fashion features editor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini brought the cape trend to the Grammys in a plunging black sequin mini dress accessorized with a sweeping white bolero jacket from Tamara Ralph's Fall/Winter 2024 couture collection. Worn low on her arms like a shawl, the voluminous cape mirrored the look of a long train. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves hit the red carpet early, having already collected her win in the best country song category for "The Architect" ahead of the ceremony's broadcast. A dime store cowgirl at heart, the singer dressed up a ribbed white tank top with a studded belt and floor-length gold sequin fringe skirt. —Hanna Lustig, staff writer (Image credit: Getty Images)