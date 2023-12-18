Unlike fashion trends, there's hardly ever a common throughline in accessories. Seasonal ready-to-wear drops typically follow a shared theme (this year has undeniably centered around real-world wearability), while accouterments can run the whole gamut. Winter 2024's Handbag Trends are no exception. Maximalist flair is prominent and found in snuggle-worthy textures and bright chrome colorways. But so is the understated, quiet luxury effect; you can very easily see an Ashley Olsen-type traipsing around downtown with a massive carryall hanging on a shoulder or a slouchy, lived-in hobo bag tucked into her elbow.

Due to the all-over range of winter's handbag trends, Marie Claire tapped Celenie Seidel, the Senior Womenswear Lead of Farfetch, to help make sense of the styles. Ahead are the seven leading bags you can expect to see everywhere this season.

Who Wants to Snuggle?

"The past year in fashion has introduced us to a fluff and fuzz mania of sorts, with the deep pile texture appearing across myriad accessories," says Seidel. "Perhaps the ASMR IRL experience or the comfort of a furry friend on the go has made the highly textural pieces such a sensation."

Considerable Carry-Alls

“A take-your-life-with-you approach, the super scaled-up XL-XXXL totes of the season will render you the person who is prepared for all occasions," details the Farfetch expert. In this particular case, bigger certainly is better.

Soft & Slouchy

Here's where some of that aforementioned stealth wealth style comes into play. “The slouchy noughties classic, the hobo, is back for 2023/24, revived in elevated, richly textured iterations, speaking perfectly to a certain kind of coveted ‘undone’ elegance," explains Seidel. The key here? You want your slouchy style to look as if it's been thoroughly lived-in and been by your side for many, many moments.

Quality Quilting

Here's your chance to match your purse to your puffer coat—something you only have the opportunity to do during the winter season. You can go classic with a traditional top-hand style like Tory Burch's, or, for more of a contemporary feel, try an unexpected shape like Balenciaga's rhombus-shaped clutch or Miu Miu's Arcadie (which is a favorite amongst the A-list ilk, including Gigi Hadid).

Chain Reaction

"Suitable for a shift away from quiet luxury into a moment that welcomes more a decorative approach, chain-adorned bags create a seamless merging of the bag and jewelry categories," offers the Farfetch expert. "Victoria Beckham's now signature chain embellished bags are chicly grown up and put together, their chains reminiscent of gold watch straps."

Mirror, Mirror

Don't shy away from flash this winter—you deserve the attention! Pick up a chrome style like Published By's sculptural bag that doubles as a work of art or more of an everyday shoulder bag like the affordable option from JW Pei. Go full-tilt disco and pair your high-shine bag with a Studio 54-inspired 'fit.

Walk on the Wild Side

These animal-printed purses are for those wild at heart. Our personal favorites for the season are Jacquemus's sleek and tidy shoulder bag and STAUD's classic Tommy style beaded into a striking zebra pattern.

