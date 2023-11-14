Chic" is quite overused in fashion speak, but every now and then, an A-lister steps out in an outfit that lives up to the true meaning of the four-letter word. This week, it's Gigi Hadid. Seen out in New York City over the weekend, the supermodel and entrepreneur wore an all-black outfit consisting of a leather blazer, waistcoat, and trousers. Her tailored ensemble felt like a fresh, edgier spin on the classic three-piece suit. Perhaps it even rivals the little black dress in terms of a put-together look done entirely in the dark color. Simply put, Hadid's black suit outfit was chic.

Let's take a closer look at the details of Hadid's outfit, which serves as a guidebook on dressing well. She layered black on black, using various textures and finishes to make the inky color not feel monotonous: a leather blazer over a black cardigan, over a deep V-neck vest, on top of black tuxedo pants. The details of the slick leather blazer and formal tuxedo pants layered with a separate vest and sweater give you the ABCs of monochromatic chic. Also, look at how she played with textures to keep the all-black outfit interesting; for instance, the tuxedo stripe along the sides gave a pop of contrast to the silky, loose fit of the pants.

Her accessories took the dark, too. She carried one of her regular faves—The Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag in black—and wore a pair of pointy-toe black leather shoes. She kept her eyes covered in sepia-toned aviator sunglasses with black wire frames and adorned herself with gold jewelry, including stacked chains and small hoop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Guest In Her Residence designer, who wore the all-black ensemble to attend the memorial for IMG Models advisor and longtime friend Ivan Bart, isn’t alone in loving the leather blazer look. The proven formula has also been seen on Rihanna and Hailey Bieber , who have made distressed leather a must-have this season. We also saw leather jackets on display at Miu Miu, Rachel Comey, and Saint Laurent's recent fashion shows in Milan, New York, and Paris for the Spring/Summer 2024 season.

The simplicity of the basic black idea contrasted with the complexity of the various layers makes the black-on-black outfit perfect for those “I don’t know what to wear” fall moments. Create your own all-black look with our top recommended pieces, below, that'll help you master a monochromatic look.