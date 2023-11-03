Fashion girlies, gather ‘round. In a rare public appearance, Ashley Olsen was seen on the streets of New York, dressed in a cozy cocoon of style. Many know the Olsen twins for their childhood roles on Full House, but for the fashion set, spotting The Row designer out and about is a big deal. The two rarely do interviews and are intensely private, yet their stealth wealth brand (a blouse will likely cost you your rent) continues to influence fashion trends. The latest wave of quiet luxury, for example, was dictated by The Row’s fashion prowess. So, readers, you might not believe us when we say that Ashley Olsen just wore socks and sandals. Before we jump to conclusions about the controversial combo, let's break down her outfit piece by piece.

The anchor to Ashley’s look was her structured navy wool coat, which was equal parts cozy and chic. It was slightly oversized and slouchy yet polished—which about sums up The Row’s design thesis—and because of that, we have to assume it was from her brand. She styled it with straight-leg jeans and Celine sunnies and added a beanie to keep warm. Brace yourself: The bag she was wearing was The Row’s beloved Margaux top-handle bag in exotic alligator that’s sold out everywhere and, expectedly, costs the price of yearly tuition ($23,000, to be exact).

(Image credit: The Row designer looking ultra-chic in socks and sandals Image Credit: Backgrid)

Now, onto Olsen's socks and sandals. To start, when you’re as cool as the lifelong "It" girl, you can wear whatever you want. We call them trendsetters for a reason. The exact sandals she wore were from an older season of Celine, but you can still find them on TheReal Real . Since New York is cold this time of year, we have to believe her socks were cashmere. When you’re wearing Celine sandals and cashmere socks, you can probably take over the world.

To get Ashley’s cool and cozy look, you’ll want to start with an oversized wool coat. Thankfully, we’ve already rounded up the best maxi coats for winter 2023, with options across budgets from brands such as Staud, H&M, and The Row, of course. Next, you’ll want to pair it with your best baggy jeans and add your favorite socks and sandals. However, you'll want take a tip from Ashley and opt for fuzzy socks with luxe material like cashmere or wool to look expensive and too busy to mind.

To get Ashley’s look, shop our picks below.