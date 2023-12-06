Worth It: These Power Pieces Make a Statement

Everyone needs that one item that makes you feel capable of anything. From the ultimate boot to sophisticated trousers, these are a few of our favorites to invest in for the holiday season and beyond.
Timeless is the best way to describe Cartier's Tank Must that has a classic shape with traditional numerics and details that offers up irresistable vintage-esque charm.
This is not just another blazer; it's a unique forever piece reminiscent of bespoke tailoring pieces, and the brainchild of three former fashion editors paying homage to the blazer as a universal sign of power and elegance.
This isn't your everyday, garden-variety lipstick. Its comfortable, cushiony feel is unmatched, and the hydrating oil, made from fruit and olive leaves, allows you to apply throughout the day without irritation.
This powerhouse accessory has a sleek sculptural metallic top handle and a crossbody strap for day and evening wear.
For anyone who loves a sophisticated floral amber that's not too sweet, yet slightly mysterious. The notes of pink pepper and rare saffron make this a timeless winner.
Light up this candle for special gatherings at home. It's luxurious in every way and smells so good.
Crafted by hand in their Brooklyn studio this accessory uses lightweight tulle, offering a natural, ribbon-like flow.
These aren't just any pearls. Inspired by minimalism and modern art, self-taught jeweler Matthew Harris infuses Mateo's collections with organic and abstract shapes.
This lightweight sheer complexion enhancer gives you a youthful glow without a cakey finish. Marie Claire e-commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla uses the pink-toned shade under her makeup on lighter days, or she pats it on the high points of her face for a lit-from-within glow.
If you have visible fine lines, then you know the importance of quality skincare that helps your skin look radiant. The heavy lifter in this serum is the brand's patented Granville Rosapeptide complex that is proven to reverse cellular age of skin cells by nine years.
After a few weeks of using the facial toning device, Marzovilla reported that her skin felt tighter and looked firmer. “I’m not technologically inclined and this device—and the corresponding phone app—are incredibly quick and easy to use,” she says. “I love using it right before an event for an extra boost.” And if you’re feeling like using it is another step to remember, download the NuFace Smart-App to set reminders to keep you focused.
With its profound impact on architecture, art, design, fashion, film, and photography, the Bauhaus sparked inspiration for artists across generations. Explore the groundbreaking art school that left an indelible mark on the twentieth century and continues influencing modern culture.
