Worth It: These Power Pieces Make a Statement

Give or receive these standout items that live up to their reputation.

(Image credit: Courtesy of brands)
By Marie Claire Editors
published

Everyone needs that one item that makes you feel capable of anything. From the ultimate boot to sophisticated trousers, these are a few of our favorites to invest in for the holiday season and beyond.

Cartier Watch

Timeless is the best way to describe Cartier's Tank Must that has a classic shape with traditional numerics and details that offers up irresistable vintage-esque charm.

Blaze Milano Blazer

This is not just another blazer; it's a unique forever piece reminiscent of bespoke tailoring pieces, and the brainchild of three former fashion editors paying homage to the blazer as a universal sign of power and elegance.

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Lip Colour
Chanel Coco Baume

This isn't your everyday, garden-variety lipstick. Its comfortable, cushiony feel is unmatched, and the hydrating oil, made from fruit and olive leaves, allows you to apply throughout the day without irritation.

Khaite Boots

These are the feel-good, look-good pair of boots you know you'll have forever.

Bottega Veneta Bag

This powerhouse accessory has a sleek sculptural metallic top handle and a crossbody strap for day and evening wear.

Creed Carmina Eau de Parfum
Creed Carmina Eau de Parfum

For anyone who loves a sophisticated floral amber that's not too sweet, yet slightly mysterious. The notes of pink pepper and rare saffron make this a timeless winner.

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle
Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

Light up this candle for special gatherings at home. It's luxurious in every way and smells so good.

Jennifer Behr Donna Bow
Jennifer Behr Donna Bow

Crafted by hand in their Brooklyn studio this accessory uses lightweight tulle, offering a natural, ribbon-like flow.

Diotima Trouser

Turn to these crochet detail trousers instead of a party dress.

Mateo Pearl Earrings

These aren't just any pearls. Inspired by minimalism and modern art, self-taught jeweler Matthew Harris infuses Mateo's collections with organic and abstract shapes.

Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops
Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops

This lightweight sheer complexion enhancer gives you a youthful glow without a cakey finish. Marie Claire e-commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla uses the pink-toned shade under her makeup on lighter days, or she pats it on the high points of her face for a lit-from-within glow.

Dior Prestige Le Nectar Premier
Dior Prestige Le Nectar Premier

If you have visible fine lines, then you know the importance of quality skincare that helps your skin look radiant. The heavy lifter in this serum is the brand's patented Granville Rosapeptide complex that is proven to reverse cellular age of skin cells by nine years.

NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Routine Set
NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Routine Set

After a few weeks of using the facial toning device, Marzovilla reported that her skin felt tighter and looked firmer. “I’m not technologically inclined and this device—and the corresponding phone app—are incredibly quick and easy to use,” she says. “I love using it right before an event for an extra boost.” And if you’re feeling like using it is another step to remember, download the NuFace Smart-App to set reminders to keep you focused.

