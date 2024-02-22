Every day, fashion obsessives are thankful Law Roach hasn't retired from being Zendaya's stylist just yet. The actress is still in Seoul, South Korea promoting Dune: Part Two, and just appeared in arguably her best look of the Seoul press tour.

The Euphoria star went the cyborg couture route again on Wednesday, February 21, wearing a gray zip-up jacket and a matching mini skirt decorated in what resembles a red open wire pattern all over. The co-ord was sourced by Roach and designed by Alexander McQueen for the Givenchy Fall/Winter 1999 collection.

Zendaya wore Alexander McQueen's Givenchy Fall/Winter 1999 number on the second day of the Dune: Part Two press conference in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya paired perhaps one of her greatest archival pulls with sheer black tights and glossy black pumps. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun, with tendrils hanging from the side.

Prior to the event, Roach shared a preview of her upcoming look on his Instagram Story, writing “Fall 1999” on an all-black backdrop. What makes Roach and Zendaya's eight-year-long collaboration so special is their journey together: When they first paired up, Zendaya struggled to get attention from big-name designers for her early red carpet events. Now, she is able to wear rare and exclusive pieces, such as a vintage archival co-ord set from the legendary late designer, Alexander McQueen.

Up close, Zendaya's archival look's red embellishments resembled a computer chip or the inner workings of a robot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Roach have also made styling magic by pulling out at least one robot-inspired look at every stop of the Dune press tour. Last week, she went to London in another piece of fashion history: a silver cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler's 1995 haute couture collection.

Zendaya wears the Mugler 'Cyborg' suit to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. It reportedly took nearly six months to create. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first day in Seoul marked another headlining red carpet moment for Z and her fellow co-stars. Yesterday, the actress and co-star Timothée Chalamet wore the same look for the first time, with their outfits of choice being matching leather jumpsuits from Seoul-based designer Juun.J. The two were styled by Roach, with Zendaya opting for a peachy pink shade while Chalamet wore a dusty blue-gray hue.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet wore matching jumpsuits at the Dune: Part Two press conference in Seoul, South Korea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Chalamet's coordinating outfits highlight their friendship since working together on the first Dune movie. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the duo discussed their close-knit (and platonic) relationship; Zendaya recently helped Chalamet set up his first "grown-up" NYC apartment.

The press tour for Dune: Part Two is nearing its end, as the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 1st. However, Zendaya and Law Roach still have a week left to leave the circuit on a high note.