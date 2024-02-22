Zendaya Wears Another Vintage Cyborg Couture Look on the 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour

Zendaya wearing a piece from Givenchy's Fall/Winter 1999 collection at the Dune: Part Two Press Tour in Seoul, South Korea.
Every day, fashion obsessives are thankful Law Roach hasn't retired from being Zendaya's stylist just yet. The actress is still in Seoul, South Korea promoting Dune: Part Two, and just appeared in arguably her best look of the Seoul press tour.

The Euphoria star went the cyborg couture route again on Wednesday, February 21, wearing a gray zip-up jacket and a matching mini skirt decorated in what resembles a red open wire pattern all over. The co-ord was sourced by Roach and designed by Alexander McQueen for the Givenchy Fall/Winter 1999 collection.

Zendaya wore Alexander McQueen's Givenchy Fall/Winter 1999 number on the second day of the Dune: Part Two press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Zendaya paired perhaps one of her greatest archival pulls with sheer black tights and glossy black pumps. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun, with tendrils hanging from the side.

Prior to the event, Roach shared a preview of her upcoming look on his Instagram Story, writing “Fall 1999” on an all-black backdrop. What makes Roach and Zendaya's eight-year-long collaboration so special is their journey together: When they first paired up, Zendaya struggled to get attention from big-name designers for her early red carpet events. Now, she is able to wear rare and exclusive pieces, such as a vintage archival co-ord set from the legendary late designer, Alexander McQueen.

Up close, Zendaya's archival look's red embellishments resembled a computer chip or the inner workings of a robot.

Zendaya and Roach have also made styling magic by pulling out at least one robot-inspired look at every stop of the Dune press tour. Last week, she went to London in another piece of fashion history: a silver cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler's 1995 haute couture collection.

Zendaya wears the Mugler 'Cyborg' suit to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. It reportedly took nearly six months to create.

The first day in Seoul marked another headlining red carpet moment for Z and her fellow co-stars. Yesterday, the actress and co-star Timothée Chalamet wore the same look for the first time, with their outfits of choice being matching leather jumpsuits from Seoul-based designer Juun.J. The two were styled by Roach, with Zendaya opting for a peachy pink shade while Chalamet wore a dusty blue-gray hue.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet wore matching jumpsuits at the Dune: Part Two press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Zendaya and Chalamet's coordinating outfits highlight their friendship since working together on the first Dune movie. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the duo discussed their close-knit (and platonic) relationship; Zendaya recently helped Chalamet set up his first "grown-up" NYC apartment.

The press tour for Dune: Part Two is nearing its end, as the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 1st. However, Zendaya and Law Roach still have a week left to leave the circuit on a high note.

