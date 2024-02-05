Law Roach is a modern fashion legend. For the uninitiated, the stylist is the brains behind Zendaya's best looks, ranging from her iconic Joan of Arc moment at the 2018 Met Gala to her recent out-of-this-world ensembles on the Dune press tour. The problem is this: Roach retired from celebrity styling last spring.

"Now I have time to actually think about myself and put myself a bit more in the forefront. It gives me time to explore and experiment," Roach previously told Marie Claire about his decision to step away from the red carpet. Luckily for all fashion-loving folks, the stylist is open to exceptions—particularly when it comes to his longtime friend and client, Celine Dion, who he dressed for the 2024 Grammys.

Ahead of the ceremony, Roach teased his comeback with an Instagram story, resharing a graphic that read, "Hello, I'm unretired." The playful jest was a callback to how he initially broke the news that he'd be leaving the industry in an Instagram meme that read, "Hello, I'm retired." Luckily, Roach is happy to bend his rules for the Canadian singer.

Fast forward to the 2024 Grammys: Dion, who did not walk the award show's red carpet, appeared at the very end of the ceremony to present the Album of the Year Award to Taylor Swift. Roach styled Dion in a Valentino Couture look featuring a plunging ivory dress with a wrap-style neckline and thigh-high (!) slit. On top of her Grecian goddess-like gown, the musician wore a double-breasted top coat in a rich pumpkin color.

Celine Dion, styled by Law Roach, in Valentino Couture at the 2024 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry: a stunning choker necklace with a diamond-encrusted pendant, a sparkling bangle, and an assortment of diamond rings.

Here, Dion wore her coat closed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion's Grammys look was quintessential Roach: unexpected yet undeniably and overwhelmingly chic. And considering the stylist's trend-setting nature, there's a high chance that top coats worn at awards shows and red carpets take off. (After all, I'd wager that the air conditioning is likely pretty frigid at these ceremonies.)

A closer look at Celine Dion's Grammys look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion and Roach, who call himself an “image architect,” have been working together since 2016. The partnership has resulted in many moments worth noting: a Stephan Rolland Haute Couture puff-sleeved gown that looked like a cloud; a $26,000 Balmain look consisting of a T-shirt, leggings, and a snakeskin coat; and last but not least, the Titanic necklace. Now, the duo can certainly add Dion's Grammys look to their lengthy list of sartorial achievements.

In an Instagram post from 2022, Roach rounded up several standout moments from his and Dion's friendship. The caption read: "She changed my life….. I will forever be grateful! Love you".

Ah, what a duo: Two incredibly talented people, who, at first glance, perhaps feel like an unlikely pairing. But when they join forces, offer the culture at large something magnificent and absolutely worth celebrating.